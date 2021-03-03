Missouri guard Xavier Pinson needed a game like the one he had Wednesday on the road against Florida.
The junior has had an up-and-down season, with some of the highest highs and lowest lows. Recently, he’s been in a slump, coming off a two-point performance in the Tigers’ loss last Tuesday against Ole Miss.
Against Florida, Pinson got back to doing more of what Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin expects from him. He finished with 14, shooting 5 for 11 in the Tigers’ 72-70 win.
“The thing with him, he can score the ball, but he has to be north and south,” Martin said. “You might as well call ‘X’ north and south. First name North, last name South.”
Martin has said that he wants Pinson to get downhill more often instead of playing side to side and relying on jumpers. While seven of Pinson’s 11 shots were from deep Wednesday, he still had good inside-outside balance, especially in the final minutes.
Leading by one with just over six minutes remaining, Pinson hit a 3 from the top of the key, pushing the game to a two-possession lead. Florida wouldn’t cut Missouri’s lead to one possession until the final minute.
At times, 3-pointers can be few and far between for Pinson, who’s a streaky shooter at best. Over the past month, his slump has coincided with shooting woes from deep. In the previous six games entering Wednesday, 32 of Pinson’s 67 shots had been from 3 (47.8%). During that stretch, he converted 25% of his deep shots. Pinson was due for a strong performance, especially from deep, and that’s what happened Wednesday.
Pinson hit four 3s against Florida, his most since Feb. 13 against Arkansas. Instead of chucking up 3s early in possessions, Pinson let the game come to him, taking shots within the flow of the offense. Nothing exemplifies that more than his back-to-back 3s late in the first half, both coming off Missouri assists. It was a welcome sign for Pinson, who at times can over dribble into long, contested 3s. When the offense creates shots for others, it allows players like Pinson to find a rhythm.
“You’re talking about guys that play 25-30 plus minutes, so you’re in rotation, you get shots, and you know where your shot is coming from, so you should always be effective,” Martin said.
Even though his jump shot was clicking, Pinson still found time to attack the rim. With three minutes remaining and a two-point lead, Pinson split two defenders and hit a nifty right-handed layup. A minute later, his aggressiveness attacking the rim forced the Gators to double him off of a pick-and-roll, leaving Mitchell Smith wide open for a 3 that extended the lead to eight.
“He needs to be downhill, attacking and aggressive,” Martin said. “When he’s doing that he gets shots, other guys get shots, the ball moves and everything flows.”
Wednesday’s win showcased Missouri’s scoring depth, with five Tigers in double figures. While Pinson can go for 20 or more points on any given night, Missouri is at its best when guys like Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith and Mark Smith are involved in the scoring, along with Pinson.
Still, Pinson can affect the game in other ways, as he did Wednesday.
“If he’s a guy going from sideline to sideline, then he might as well don’t play that night because he’s not the same guy,” Martin said.