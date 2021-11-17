The good news for Missouri men’s basketball is that Northern Illinois hasn’t had much success in Columbia before. The bad news, however, is that the Huskies pose a serious threat to a struggling Tigers team.
In a brief series history between the two sides, the Tigers have won the only two matchups, both of which took place in Columbia. The last game played back in 2015 featured Kevin Puryear leading Missouri with a team-high 17 points in a 78-71 win. Puryear will be on the broadcast for Thursday’s game on SEC Network+.
Both teams enter with a 1-1 record. Missouri beat the Huskies’ fellow Mid-American Conference team in Central Michigan before losing in embarrassing fashion to Kansas City on Monday night. Northern Illinois, with new coach Rashon Burno, began its season upsetting Washington on the road and then suffered a blowout loss to Indiana on Friday.
While the on-campus game of the Jacksonville Classic looked to be an easy win for coach Cuonzo Martin’s team a week ago, the poor performance against the Roos has entirely changed the dynamic.
In the first two games of the season, the Tigers have shown their weakness in the ability to guard the backcourt. Central Michigan’s Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 19 points against Missouri, while Kansas City’s Evan Gilyard II had 28.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the bulk of Northern Illinois’ scoring comes from the backcourt. Keshawn Williams, a transfer from Tulsa, is coming off a career-high 21 points against Indiana. Guard Trendon Hankerson leads the team averaging 15.5 points per game. The Huskies run off the guard duo’s energy, so if MU continues to struggle against guards defensively, it could be another long night at Mizzou Arena.
While NIU is not a pushover, it certainly is a team with noticeable flaws. The Huskies are averaging 21.5 turnovers a game, including 20 in the win at Washington. UW beat themselves more than NIU did by shooting 26.7%.
As big improvements need to be seen on both sides of the court for Martin’s newly assembled team, defense will the difference-maker. If the Tigers can keep the guards in check, it will force the Huskies to look elsewhere, which is usually when they run into trouble and turn the ball over. If the NIU guards get hot, it will be a very similar night to Kansas City.
Jarron Coleman’s availability is still unknown after suffering an apparent ankle injury against the Roos early in the second half. The junior guard had four 3-pointers in the win against Central Michigan.