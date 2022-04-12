Versatile Northern Iowa transfer forward Noah Carter announced his commitment to Missouri men's basketball via Twitter on Tuesday. He is the second player to announce a commitment to MU this week, after Cleveland State transfer Tre Gomillion announced his commitment Monday.
I’m apart of a bigger plan… God’s plan🙏🏼 I’m happy to announce my commitment to play at the University of Missouri!!!🐯Go Tigers #MIZZOU #LetsGo #BeGreat pic.twitter.com/iXd5IPAXvv— Noah Carter (@noah3carter) April 12, 2022
Carter visited Missouri this past weekend, along with Gomillion and others. He had a top five of MU, Arkansas, Florida, Virginia Tech and Marquette. He is the fourth transfer to commit to the Tigers, after Gomillion, Milwaukee's DeAndre Gholston and Garden City Community College's Mohamed Diarra.
MU coach Dennis Gates also notched the recommitment of four-star Recruit Aidan Shaw.
The 6-foot-6, 229-pound Carter was a standout player at Northern Iowa this past season. He averaged 15.0 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Panthers in helping them to the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.
Carter plays a bruising style, but he can step out and hit a 3, though his 29.9% from deep doesn’t show it. He’s better in and around the paint, finishing with a 48.2% field goal percentage this past season.
He may struggle with the speed of the SEC and guarding against bigger players on the defensive end.
He was named to the All-MVC second team this season. He was ranked No. 17 in ESPN's Top 100 players in the transfer portal before committing.
Cleveland State's D'Moi Hodge, Bellarmine's Dylan Penn and The Citadel's Jason Roche also visited Missouri this past weekend.