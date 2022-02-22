It wasn’t a matter of if they were going to run out of energy but rather when, exactly, the Tigers were going to do so.
With only eight players, MU played its fourth game in just eight days, and it took until only halfway through the first half until the Tigers were out of fuel. Although tied at the 10:22 mark, No. 17 Tennessee went on to outscore MU by 19 points to win 80-61 on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
UT’s Kennedy Chandler got whatever he wanted against the Tigers. The freshman finished with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting.
“He’s a talented young player,” Martin said. “He’s not afraid to get in the lane and make plays.”
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes emphasized before the game the need to get the offense back on track after scoring 48 points in its last game — a loss against Arkansas. His projected fourth-seeded team (20-7, 11-4 SEC) certainly did that at Mizzou Arena, shooting 45% and only turning it over nine times.
Not only did tired legs hurt the Tigers’ ability to guard key scorers like Chandler, but they also hurt MU’s ability to score. Instead of using the extra energy to drive to the basket, the Tigers chose rather to save their energy and shoot from the perimeter. The only problem with that: Missouri ranks 346 out of 350 Division I teams in shooting the 3 at 27.9%.
Of MU’s first nine shot attempts, seven of them were behind the arc. When Martin’s team entered the locker room at the break, half of the team’s 28 shot attempts were from 3. Converting five of the 20 shots was on par with the team’s season average of 29%.
“I’d like to think they (Tennessee) had something to do with that,” Martin said of his team’s outside shooting numbers.
However, it wasn’t like the Tigers (10-18, 4-11) weren’t ready to go in the beginning. The first five shots made by Missouri came from five different starters.
But when MU’s leading scorer, Kobe Brown, picked up his second foul with 10:22 left and went to the bench, Tennessee’s instant energy spurt was enough to put the Tigers away early. A quick 6-0 run in just two minutes without Brown on the floor gave the Volunteers a lead that they would never relinquish.
And despite MU keeping the margin within striking distance at halftime, trailing 36-29, it quickly fell apart when the game resumed for the latter half.
When Chandler found Jonas Aidoo wide open under the rim, MU’s Javon Pickett could only manage to slap Aidoo’s arms in time before the dunk went in. A yell by Aidoo accompanied by his teammates cheering in a silent Mizzou Arena made it known that this game was over.
Aidoo’s dunk was part of a 21-6 run Tennessee put together to open the second half. The run gave UT a double-digit lead, hence making the rest of the game a blowout.
The blowout loss was the third in the unusually busy eight-day span. With only a one-day break before their past two games, the Tigers weren’t able to get the much-needed reps in practice.
“I think it’s more than anything having an opportunity to (get) practice under your belt, and trying to get 10 guys in practice,” Martin said of the downside of the hefty schedule.
Pickett led MU in scoring with 16 points. DaJuan Gordon and Brown followed with 12 points a piece. The other two starters, Coleman and Trevon Brazile, combined for 10 points. Amari Davis and Ronnie DeGray III added 11 combined points off the bench, shooting a collective 1 of 11 together.
Missouri has now dropped four straight games and carries a losing record at Mizzou Arena this season at 7-8. The last time MU was under .500 at home was back in 2016-2017, in Kim Anderson’s last season at the helm.
With only one home game left, Martin only has one opportunity to avoid being below the .500 average in the regular-season finale. Fortunately for the Tigers, it is against Georgia, the worst team in the SEC.
But Martin won’t have any time to focus on Georgia just yet, especially with MU’s next test coming Saturday. Tennessee is the conference’s second-best defense, LSU is the conference’s first. And playing on the road hasn’t necessarily been MU’s strength this season with a 2-8 away record.
Saturday’s matchup will also feature a familiar face for the Missouri faithful. Former Tigers point guard Xavier Pinson is one of LSU’s key pieces this season. Considering Pinson is averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 assists this season, Martin now has to game plan against his former point guard of three years.
But maybe a more pressing matter for Martin is fixing his offense in time for a defense that only allows 61.9 points a game. In the past four games, MU has only managed to average scoring 55.8 points. If the Tigers have a similar performance in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, it will be another long game for Missouri fans.
And one obvious way for MU to help get scoring would be from its leading scorer. While playing 25 minutes may not look very limiting for normal teams, it certainly is for Missouri’s best player considering he only has seven available teammates. But foul trouble put Martin’s star on the bench.
With only three options in the front court, Brown’s absence leaves a thin Brazile to guard opponent centers and forwards. As Brazile doesn’t match up in height or weight with most of these opponents, it makes it a difficult task to get rebounds. The Volunteers took advantage with 12 offensive rebounds.
With only three games left until the SEC Tournament, it is unclear if Missouri will continue to only have eight players moving forward.
“I stay completely away from injuries. That’s the doctors and the trainers,” Martin’s reasoning behind not having an answer for the team’s injury status. “I never want a young man to feel like he has to be on the floor.”
Regardless, it seems that Missouri, which was already struggling with winning normally, is going to have to learn how to win with a limited roster. Martin is going to need 100% from all eight of his players for the home stretch of this disappointing season.
“There’s nothing wrong with getting hot toward the end of the season and doing what we need to do to make a run in the SEC Tournament,” Pickett said of the team’s thought process moving forward.
“It’s not easy, but you don’t make an excuse,” Martin said. “You keep pushing.”