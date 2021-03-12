Arkansas’ JD Notae isn’t Michael Jordan, but he did his best ‘Air Jordan’ impression Friday against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference tournament.
With 3:49 left in the first half, Notae, who had 15 points at that point, ran into the tunnel, with a manager following him with a trash can. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said that Notae threw up during the first half, then again at halftime. Musselman believed it was food poisoning and said he wasn’t sure Notae was going to come back.
To Musselman and Arkansas’ relief, Notae played through it and was the shining star for the Razorbacks in Friday’s 70-64 win against the Tigers. The redshirt junior finished with a season-high 27 points off the bench on 9-of-16 shooting.
“He played phenomenal,” Musselman said. “I thought he was awesome offensively in the first half with the 16 points. We needed his points. … I thought JD in (the) pick-and-roll was really, really good for us.”
Notae’s 27-point performance was the most by a player off the bench in an SEC Tournament game in the last 25 seasons. He spearheaded an Arkansas bench that outplayed Missouri and, at times, its own starters. Arkansas outscored Missouri 34-17 on bench points.
“(Notae’s) a confident scorer,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He’s an aggressive scorer. … They went through him, and he made plays.”
Despite the big day, this isn’t new territory for Notae. He won SEC Sixth Man of the Year this season after averaging 12.9 points and 1.4 steals per game. Still, everything seemed to go his way whenever he had the ball, with no other sequence summarizing that best than his final field goal.
With under two minutes remaining and trailing by three points, Missouri looked like it had gotten a timely stop.
After a 7-0 run brought the Tigers within one possession, Missouri had Notae locked up. Sandwiched by Parker Braun and Dru Smith, Notae fumbled and recovered the ball inside the paint with just a second left on the shot clock. Notae was able to flick the ball off in time, hitting a floater off the glass.
“That’s a JD Notae bucket,” Arkansas’ Davonte Davis said. “That’s what we call it. I mean, he gets it done. … We’ve seen it in practice. We know he can do things like that, so it’s nothing special.”
On the flip side, Missouri’s bench was primarily a non-factor for most of the game . Javon Pickett played well, going 3 for 4 with seven points. However, he struggled with foul trouble, committing four. The same went for Mitchell Smith, who fouled out in just 10 minutes.
This forced Martin to go with Braun in the final minutes.
Braun hadn’t played until then. He played well in his few minutes, scoring five points and helping the Tigers make a late push.
“I was proud to see Parker's game ready,” Martin said. “He came in and played major minutes for us.”
While Missouri’s bench stepped up late, Arkansas’ stepped up throughout the game, playing without a key bench player.
Center Jaylin Williams missed the last two regular-season games because of COVID-19 protocol, and missed Friday’s game as he’s in a four-day acclimatization period.
Despite only having two starts this season, Williams saw his usage increase over his last five games. In that span, he averaged 22.2 minutes per game with 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. Williams, listed at 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, likely would’ve taken the brunt of guarding Jeremiah Tilmon.
Instead, that duty was divided among starter’s Connor Vanover and Justin Smith, and an unlikely bench big man in Ethan Henderson.
Henderson, junior, has barely seen the court during his Arkansas tenure, playing in just 45 games entering Friday. Musselman decided to go with Henderson for stretches over 7-3 Connor Vanover, who didn’t score in eight minutes.
Henderson finished with four points and two blocks in nine minutes.
“It was amazing just watching him come off the bench,” Davis said. “Seeing that from Ethan and knowing he can do that is amazing.”
Players like Notae and Henderson are a reason why the Razorbacks are ranked eighth in the nation. When starters, like Arkansas’ Moses Moody struggles — scoring five points — it has the depth to still prevail late in games. This hasn’t been the case for Missouri this season, including Friday.