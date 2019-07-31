Before training camp opens on Friday and most eyes turn to Missouri football, Cuonzo Martin sat down with local media at Mizzou Arena to discuss Missouri basketball. Here are the most important notes from Cuonzo:
After eight weeks of summer practice, Martin lauded the gains his team made in the weight room, as well as the Tiger's additional depth. He singled out the improvements of returning sophomores Torrence Watson, Javon Pickett and Xavier Pinson.
“You can tell when guys grow, especially Torrence, Javon and X (Pinson), because there was such a huge margin when they was going against Dru (Smith) at first because he was older,” Martin said. “That margin (makes shrinking motion), you know guys have gotten better.”
Incoming freshmen Mario McKinney, Kobe Brown and Tray Jackson figure to add depth but Martin hinted they could make more of an impact than some might think, saying he "wouldn't be shocked" if one of the three ends up starting.
“I think our strength will be in our numbers as far as nine, 10 guys sharing the basketball, playing as a team,” Martin said. “But the other part is the sacrifice of, if I don’t play as much tonight, I have to understand the big picture and what it means to be a team. … It’s Guy X’s night tonight; well this other guy didn’t play as much, so the next guy, it’s his night. But everyone has to be ready to play basketball.”
Missouri finished last season ranked 312th out of 355 teams in pace of play. Some might look at the increased depth and Martin indicating he will expand his rotation and conclude Missouri will play at a faster tempo this upcoming season. However, Martin suggested that won't necessarily be a point of emphasis.
“What does it mean to play fast? You look at Villanova when they won the championship," Martin said. "They walked the ball up the floor and were probably one or two in the country in scoring. They were very efficient putting the ball in the basket. So you say ‘fast,’ but I'm not sure what that means."
"I mean I don't want to be careless. I don't want to turn the ball over. I think our defense will dictate a lot of things with pressure, getting in the passing lanes. I think we have guys who can do that because we have more bodies to be more aggressive," Martin said. "We have multiple ball handlers and multiple decision-makers now to be able to make plays.”
Tilmon fine after back issue
Junior center Jeremiah Tilmon was "up and down" for about three weeks with a back injury during summer workouts but recovered and was fine for the last week of practice.
Martin called his star center 'the biggest key' to the upcoming season.
“It just is hard for one guy to guard Jeremiah. The next part is dealing with double teams. I think he’s improved in that area. He has to continue to improve his decision-making in traffic and tough situations because they’ll run guys at him. And then of course on the defensive side, having the energy, the passion and the level of not necessarily toughness, but not worrying about how the game's officiated. That's not an easy thing to do."
Tilmon's constant foul trouble is hard to seperate from the player; he simply can't be productive if he can't stay on the floor. That is why reducing fouls is yet again a focus of Tilmon's offseason.
"What he has to do is allow himself to let go and say, ‘This is how I’m playing the game and how they officiate is how they officiate,'" Martin said. "We spent a lot of time from the end of the season and in the summertime talking to officials, (saying), ‘You have to officiate him and call it both ways because you watch a lot of film and Jeremiah gets pushed in the back, gets bumped in the back. There’s a lot that takes place but because he's so physical and he's not easily moved oftentimes they don't make the call.’”
Other notes
Missouri's final scholarship player, 7-footer Axel Okongo, will arrive on Friday, according to Martin. Okongo played the last two seasons at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming and was finishing up a course required for his enrollment at Missouri.
Martin said Okongo has one year of eligibility left, but that could change. Missouri has filed a waiver with the NCAA petitioning for an additional season of eligibility. Martin said he is unsure if Okongo has a redshirt season remaining.
Former Missouri forward Jontay Porter went undrafted in this year's NBA Draft after suffering a second ACL tear this spring.
Martin said that he was surprised but not shocked that Porter went undrafted, because of the injury concerns.
“Nobody doubts the fact that he's a heck of a ball player and has potential, when he's healthy, to be an exceptional ball player,” he said. “I would imagine it’s just a matter of seeing how he heals up. … I felt like he could start for a lot of NBA teams, especially at the center position. Not sure the (power forward) because so many guys are mobile. But at the center position, what he does at his size, you fail to realize until you get up on him that he’s really 6-11 and can shoot the ball, dribble the ball.”