Sorry, kids.
According to Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, snow days are no longer going to be something to look forward to. If the weather makes attendance impossible, schools will now just conduct class over Zoom.
That’s just one of the thoughts the men’s basketball coach has had after COVID-19 canceled the Tigers’ season early, giving him more free time than he can remember having since he started coaching in 2000.
Martin took questions from reporters Tuesday via Zoom and talked about transfers, continuing his job amid COVID-19 and more. Here are the highlights:
Long-range woes
In his first time talking with reporters in a group setting since the season abruptly ended, Martin talked about his team’s style of play, namely the sharp drop-off in 3-point shooting percentage the Tigers experienced. Missouri shot roughly 36% from 3-point range in 2018-19, but saw that number regress this year to a paltry 29%. Injuries to Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. and Mark Smith were factors in the Tigers’ tough start to conference play, but the 3-point shooting struggles existed all season, giving the offense fits well before the injury bug struck.
“(Shooting) surely wasn’t one of the things I thought we would struggle with,” Martin said. “Did the line move back? Yes, but I thought we would be better shooting the basketball. Especially with guys up until that point making shots in practice.”
During film study, Martin noticed that the majority of missed 3-pointers were coming from the corners, a critical area of the court in modern basketball and something the coach made sure he conveyed to his players.
Martin mentioned that the struggles from long distance did lead to something positive, though. The Tigers had success running their secondary offense, nicknamed Barcelona, that revolves around getting players to get downhill and attack the basket. Point guards Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, in particular, had a lot of success running that style of offense, something that could carry over into next season.
Transfer talk
Martin addressed the departure of Tray Jackson, the athletic freshman forward who impressed in stretches last season but struggled to carve out a consistent role. The rising sophomore from Michigan entered the transfer portal on March 21.
“We didn’t want Tray to leave, without a doubt,” Martin said. “Tray did what was best for him.”
Jackson is just the latest in a series of freshman transfers during Martin’s tenure. Mario McKinney, part of the same 2020 recruiting class as Jackson, transferred earlier this season after being suspended by the team.
In Martin’s first season, a pair of freshman point guards, CJ Roberts and Blake Harris, transferred to Texas Tech and NC State respectively, though neither player is still with either program.
“Every guy wants to play and you have to respect that as a coach,” Martin said. “I think you’re talking about freshmen, they have to have the opportunity to play from day one or ‘Here’s the plan I think you need to redshirt’ and everyone is on the same page. If not, you’ll be looking at a lot of this and it’ll be rare that a young guy sticks around when he’s not playing.”
The latest in recruiting
While Martin has seen some players out during his tenure, he’s had success bringing in transfers as well. This offseason, Missouri appears to be targeting Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner, a 6-foot-4 guard who has averaged over 18 points per game in his last two seasons.
“I like it a lot,” Martin said about the experience of grad transfers. “They’re battle-tested. They’ve been through whatever, the ups and downs, the highs and lows. They’ve seen it all.”
With the NCAA in the midst of a dead period that bars in-person recruiting, both on and off-campus, until May 31, Martin has had to find new ways to sell the program to Turner and other players.
“I think most guys are already in the ballpark that they’re looking to. I think the tough part is if you haven’t visited that particular school, how does that work?” Martin said.
Martin was the lone person at Mizzou Arena Tuesday morning, planning to shoot his own video tour of Missouri’s basketball facilities as a way to reach out to recruits.
That’s just one of the ways, along with using FaceTime and other forms of communication, that Martin is staying engaged in recruiting during social distancing.
Staying on schedule
In terms of communicating with players already on the roster, Martin has his staff on top of it. At least one member of the coaching staff is reaching out to each player every day. The coaches are staying on the guys, making sure they stay on track with their schoolwork despite not having the structure and access to tutors that being on campus typically provides them.
As far as working on basketball, the staff has been sending guys workout plans and trying to maximize what each player can do to improve despite being confined to their homes.
“I think for basketball players, and I think on another level for coaches, this a time where you can outwork your competition,” Martin said.
The University of Missouri has moved all classes online for the summer session, but it is unclear whether summer workouts will be affected.
“One thing about players, though we don’t like to admit it, we all crave the discipline and the structure of the day-to-day workouts and the regimen,” Martin said. “So now you’re talking about the accountability among themselves to do that on an everyday basis, which is a hard thing to do.”