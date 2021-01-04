Missouri moved down one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 13on Monday after suffering its first loss of the season last week against Tennessee.
The Tigers (7-1) were able to avenge the loss later in the week with a win over then-undefeated Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville.
After losing to Alabama on Saturday, the Volunteers (7-1) moved down two spots to No. 9, remaining the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference. Tennessee and Missouri are the only SEC schools ranked in this week’s poll, with Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Alabama receiving votes.
The Tigers next play Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Starkville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
NCAA releases initial
NET rankings
The NCAA released its first NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings of the 2020-21 season Monday, with Missouri debuting at No. 10.
The NET rankings system was introduced in the 2018-19 season to replace RPI as the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s primary tool for selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament field.
The Tigers are tied for the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation with four. Quadrant 1 wins consist of home wins over Nos. 1-30, neutral wins over Nos. 1-50 or away wins over Nos. 1-75. Those wins came against No. 19 Oregon at a neutral site, No. 4 Illinois at home and No. 61 Wichita State and No. 24 Arkansas on the road.
Tennessee is the highest-ranked SEC team at No. 3. The NET rankings are updated daily through Selection Sunday.
Indianapolis to host entire 2021 men’s NCAA Tournament
The NCAA announced Monday that the greater Indianapolis area will host the entirety of the 2021 men’s NCAA Tournament.
Six venues will be used for tournament games, with all being based in Indianapolis unless otherwise noted:
- Lucas Oil Stadium (two courts)
- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Hinkle Fieldhouse, home of Butler
- Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home of IUPUI
- Assembly Hall in Bloomington, home of Indiana
- Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, home of Purdue
A seventh venue, the Indiana Convention Center, will be used as a practice facility.
In November, the NCAA announced it planned to stage the event in a single location for health and safety concerns because of COVID-19. The Final Four was originally slated to take place in Lucas Oil Stadium.
“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”
The NCAA still intends on starting the tournament March 16, with the Final Four on April 3 and the national championship game April 5.