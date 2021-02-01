Missouri’s men’s basketball’s game against Kentucky has been rescheduled to Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will take place at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The two teams were previously scheduled to face off at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but a reported positive COVID-19 case within the Wildcats’ program put the Tuesday start time in jeopardy. Due to the positive case, Kentucky’s game against Texas on Saturday was canceled and the program went on a 48-hour pause.
“In conjunction with SEC COVID-19 management requirements, the schedule was adjusted after the Kentucky program was put on a pause over the weekend,” the SEC said in a news release.
Missouri slides down in AP rankings
After going 1-1 last week, Missouri fell six spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday. This is Missouri’s eighth straight week in the AP Top 25.
The Tigers rebounded after their 88-82 loss at Auburn last Tuesday with a 102-98 overtime win against TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
Among other SEC teams, Alabama dropped one spot to No. 10 after its 10-game winning streak was snapped at Oklahoma on Saturday. Tennessee moved up seven spots to No. 11, jumping Missouri as the second-highest-ranked SEC team. Florida entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 22.
Tigers move down in NET rankings
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings Missouri moved down seven spots from last week to No. 30. The Tigers are the fourth-highest-ranked SEC team, trailing No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 Alabama and No. 19 Florida.
The Tigers are tied with five other teams for the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation with five. Quadrant 1 wins consist of home wins over Nos. 1-30, neutral wins over Nos. 1-50 or away wins over Nos. 1-75. Those wins came against No. 50 Oregon at a neutral site, No. 5 Illinois at home and No. 9 Tennessee, No. 70 Wichita State and No. 33 Arkansas on the road. Despite this feat, Missouri is ranked the lowest of the six schools with five Quad 1 wins, with the five others being ranked in the Top 12.
Missouri’s tournament projections
According to CBS College Hoops analyst Jerry Palm, Missouri currently projects as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest among SEC teams. Palm projects the Tigers would play No. 15 seed UC Irvine.
Palm projects five other SEC schools would currently make the tournament. Tennessee and Alabama are projected to be No. 3 seeds. Florida sits at a No. 5, LSU as a No. 11 and Arkansas as a No. 12.