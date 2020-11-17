Approximately 3,000 fans — or 20% capacity — will be allowed at Mizzou Arena for Missouri men’s and women’s basketball games this winter. MU Athletics released a video Tuesday highlighting the updated safety guidelines for fans.
Fans will be assigned seats that stay six feet apart from each other. Attendees must stay in those seats and avoid other groups, steering clear from congregating on the concourse.
Masks will be required at all times; however, face shields and masks with valves will not be allowed. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the arena.
Cash is strongly discouraged as Mizzou Arena is transitioning to a touchless venue. Water fountains will also not be available this season but bringing a sealed bottle of water is permitted.
SEC basketball to use COVID-tracking technology
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that it will use KINEXON SafeZone technology during the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
The goal of the device is to enhance COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. These are the same wearable proximity devices that are currently being used in SEC football games.
"We have been pleased with the results produced by the use of the KINEXON SafeZone technology in football to support a healthy environment for student-athletes," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "KINEXON continues to provide the SEC with a modern and effective solution to meet the unique contact tracing challenges associated with athletic competition in close contact sports."
KINEXON SafeZone technology will be used by men's and women's basketball teams during practices and games. The device can be built into equipment or uniforms to use for practices and games, with it also being used by officials during all SEC games.