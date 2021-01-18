Despite going 1-0 last week, Missouri men’s basketball dropped two spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday. This is Missouri’s sixth straight week in the AP Top 25.
Because of the Tigers' pause from a positive COVID-19 test within Missouri's program, the Tigers postponed their Jan. 12 home matchup against Vanderbilt.
Missouri returned to action Saturday, defeating Texas A&M in College Station 68-52.
Among other Southeastern Conference teams, Tennessee rose four spots to No. 6, while Alabama entered the Top 25 for the first time this season, coming in one spot ahead of Missouri at No. 18. Louisiana State also received votes.
Tigers move up in NET rankings
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings, Missouri moved up one spot from last week to No. 24. The Tigers are the fourth-highest ranked SEC team, trailing No. 4 Tennessee, No. 18 Alabama and No. 21 LSU.
The Tigers remain tied for the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation with four. Quadrant 1 wins consist of home wins over Nos. 1-30, neutral wins over Nos. 1-50 or away wins over Nos. 1-75. Those wins came against No. 19 Oregon at a neutral site, No. 4 Illinois at home and No. 61 Wichita State and No. 24 Arkansas on the road.
Missouri's tournament projections
According to CBS College Hoops analyst Jerry Palm, Missouri is currently a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Palm projects the Tigers would play No. 14 seed UAB.
Palm projects four other SEC schools would currently make the tournament. Tennessee sits at a No. 2 seed, the highest of any SEC team. Alabama is projected to be a No. 5 seed, LSU as a No. 7 seed and Florida as a No. 10 seed.