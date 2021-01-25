After going 2-0 last week, Missouri men’s basketball moved up seven spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday, tying its highest ranking this season. This is Missouri’s seventh straight week in the AP Top 25.
The Tigers followed their 81-70 win over South Carolina last Tuesday with their highest-ranking win in conference play so far, defeating then-No. 6 Tennessee 73-64 on Saturday in Knoxville.
Among other Southeastern Conference teams, Alabama moved up nine spots to No. 9 and Tennessee fell 12 spots to No. 18. Florida also received votes.
Tigers move up in NET rankings
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings Missouri moved up one spot from last week to No. 23. The Tigers are the third-highest-ranked SEC team, trailing No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Tennessee.
The Tigers are tied with No. 1 Baylor for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation with five, trailing No. 2 Gonzaga’s six. Quadrant 1 wins consist of home wins over Nos. 1-30, neutral wins over Nos. 1-50 or away wins over Nos. 1-75. Those wins came against No. 46 Oregon at a neutral site, No. 7 Illinois at home and No. 11 Tennessee, No. 70 Wichita State and No. 33 Arkansas on the road.
Missouri’s tournament projections
According to CBS College Hoops analyst Jerry Palm, Missouri is currently a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest among SEC teams. Palm projects the Tigers would play No. 15 seed Grand Canyon.
Palm projects five other SEC schools would currently make the tournament. Tennessee and Alabama are projected to be No. 3 seeds. Florida sits at a No. 8 seed, LSU as a No. 10 seed and Arkansas as a No. 11 seed.
Dru Smith named SEC Player of the Week
Missouri guard Dru Smith was named SEC Player of the Week, as announced Monday by the league office.
Smith earned the honor after posting strong performances against South Carolina and Tennessee. Smith scored 16 points against the Gamecocks on 5-of-6 shooting, and followed that with 18 points against the Vols, tying a season high. Smith made a season-high three 3-pointers against Tennessee.
This is the second time this season Smith has won SEC Player of the Week honors. Smith is the first Missouri player since Kassius Robertson to win the award, a prize he claimed twice in the 2017-18 season.