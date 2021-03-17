Oklahoma sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon will miss Saturday’s game against Missouri in the NCAA Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, Sooners coach Lon Kruger announced Wednesday afternoon.
Kruger told media that no other members of the team have tested positive or been involved in contract tracing. He said the origin of Harmon’s case is unknown, and that staff is unsure if it’s connected to Oklahoma’s Big 12 Tournament game versus Kansas which ultimately withdrew the Jayhawks from the tournament after COVID-19 issues.
Harmon, who would be unavailable in OU’s second game, is the Sooners’ second-leading scorer. He averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists this season.