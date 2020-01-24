For West Virginia men's basketball this season, WVU Coliseum has become a fortress.
The No. 14-ranked Mountaineers (15-3 overall, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) have the look of a solid NCAA Tournament team on the road. But get them back home, and WVU plays like a legitimate Final Four threat.
Of the nine games that coach Bob Huggins' team has played in Morgantown this year, the Mountaineers are 9-0 and have an average margin of victory of 20.7 points. And no example of this dominance at home was more lopsided than West Virginia's 97-59 demolition of Texas on Monday, the largest Big 12 loss in the Longhorns' history.
It just so happens to be that the next visitor to Appalachia on the schedule is Missouri. On a three-game slide and with just one true road win to its name (Dec. 7 at Temple), the Tigers could use an upset win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday to lift their spirits.
But against a team that's in the thick of the hunt for the Big 12 title, Missouri's got a tall task on its hands — figuratively and literally.
"It's definitely going to be a good atmosphere," Tigers' guard Dru Smith said. "I think that is the challenge, is trying to ... just meet their aggression. And I think we're just going to have to go in with confidence and just try to play as freely and as aggressive as we can."
Since taking over as head coach of the program in 2007, Huggins has led West Virginia to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament five times, including a trip to the Final Four in 2010. This year's team shares many commonalities statistically with squads of that caliber.
Good Huggins-coached teams historically have a calling card composed of three main features: aggressive defense, offensive rebounding and getting to the free throw line. The Mountaineers in 2019-20 are at an elite level nationally in all three categories.
KenPom has WVU at No. 1 in opposing effective field goal percentage (41.1%), or an adjusted rate that accounts for 2 and 3-pointers as separate shots. It also ranks No. 2 in offensive rebounding percentage (39.9%) and No. 13 in free throw rate (41.6%), or what percentage of a team's total shot attempts come from the foul line.
But the Mountaineers greatest strength lies in the frontcourt, an area which West Virginia is deep and which Missouri is thin. Forwards Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe are WVU's top scorers, each ranking in the top five in the Big 12 in rebounds per game.
Tigers' big man Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) will be inactive for a sixth straight game, which yet again leaves forwards Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko mainly tasked with the job of containing the Mountaineers' duo.
Every Missouri player free for a media availability session Friday morning stated that keeping the damage limited on the low post would be vital to any sort of upset win, but Mitchell Smith and Nikko especially emphasized its importance.
"I think we've got to take our blockout principles," Mitchell Smith said when asked how to contain Culver and Tshiebwe on the boards. "Our big guys have got to block out down low, our guards have got to come down there and help us a little bit. Those guys are about averaging almost 10 rebounds a game. We have to block them out and play with toughness."
As Missouri has its eyes on the Mountaineers' big men, West Virginia has had its eyes on the Tigers' record-setting past couple of games from the foul line.
Against Texas A&M on Tuesday, Missouri broke the NCAA Division I record for most consecutive free throws made with 54 straight sunk across its games against the Aggies and Alabama. That caught the attention of Huggins, who also quipped about what he's seen from the Tigers in open play on film, in a press conference video Friday posted to the West Virginia Athletics YouTube page.
"You don't foul them. Well, we will, but shouldn't," Huggins said. "It's incredible what they did. NCAA record, that's pretty good. They do a good job controlling the game with their offense. They're really patient and they get really good shots, and then defensively they're not pack-line but they don't extend much. It's a quarter-court deal with a lot of help principles."
The opinion that Missouri gets good shots is a feeling shared both by Huggins and Tigers' coach Cuonzo Martin, but in MU's losing streak, the shots haven't fallen. In its last three games, Missouri has gone 19-for-80 from 3-point range, which clocks in at a paltry 23.8%. Cumulative season percentage currently sits at 30.7%, which ranks 281st nationally.
Dribble drives and getting to the foul line, with it being such a consistent source of points lately for Missouri, will be critical as it can both keep the Tigers within striking distance of the lead and send WVU's forwards to the bench with foul issues. But there's belief among Missouri's shooters that the 3-point bucket will finally fall consistently, too.
"I think for us we just need to be smart," Missouri guard Torrence Watson said. "Make sure that when we have opportunities to drive, drive it, and then when we get in there, especially with their big guys, landing on two feet and then kicking the ball out for open 3s."
Opening tip is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.