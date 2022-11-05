Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is certain about one aspect of the Tigers’ 2022-23 season.
“I’m not going to get ejected so you guys can stop thinking about that,” Gates joked to a group of reporters at a media event Wednesday.
Gates’ confidence in his coaching style was reflected in MU’s exhibition win over Washington University on Thursday, as he calmly stode the sidelines unphased by the Tigers’ slow start.
The first-year coach and revamped Tigers will begin their nonconference slate against Southern Indiana on Monday. The Screaming Eagles start their first season at the Division I level — having made the jump from Division II to join the Ohio Valley Conference.
Gates and his staff have had to build almost an entirely new team with just three returning players (Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III), along with improving a side that went 12-21 overall and 5-13 in SEC play last season.
Eight of the Tigers’ opening nine games are at home before the season quickly ramps up — a highly-anticipated matchup against rival Kansas, UCF in Sunrise, Florida (Dec. 17) and the Braggin’ Rights contest against Illinois in St. Louis (Dec. 22). MU then begins conference play against two of the best in the SEC with a home game against Kentucky (Dec. 28) and on the road at Arkansas (Jan. 4).
“This is not going to be an easy season, by any means of imagination. We’ll have to work for everything that we receive,” Gates said.
With a new era set to begin after the departure of Cuonzo Martin and a large chunk of last season’s group gone, Gates has crafted an intriguing roster of new talent with a key returner.
The star
Despite so many departures after last season, the Tigers were able to retain their best player from last campaign: Kobe Brown. The forward was named second-team All-SEC after averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, and opted to stay despite the change at head coach.
“Kobe elected not to put his name in the portal and I’m very thankful of that because he does give us a centerpiece in our program, someone with the accolades that he has (and) playing ability as well,” Gates said.
Brown was named preseason first-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches and will be expected to put up similar numbers. He is also expected to be a leader in a locker room of many newcomers. Even though many of his new teammates will be getting their first taste of SEC basketball, Brown said the new faces are prepared for the transition.
“Even though they came from lower conferences, they’ve had experiences playing against power five teams,” Brown said. “And then, you know, they’re all older guys, fifth year(s), seniors, so I feel like they have a lot of great experience.”
Following Gates
Within the large group of transfers, four players followed Gates to MU from Cleveland State. Guards D’Moi Hodge, Tre Gomillion and Ben Sternberg, and center Mabor Majak all played under Gates and will have differing roles this season.
Gomillion was the Horizon League’s defensive player of the year in the 2020-21 season, and Hodge led the Vikings in scoring last campaign. Sternberg may not see as much time on the floor for MU, but Gates’ trust in him is evident as he was named one of the captains and was the most vocal player on the sideline during the Wash U game.
“They allow our team, thus far, to build in confidence but also have peer coaching, Gates said. “Where it’s not just coming from me, it’s coming from their teammates, it’s coming from their roommates.”
Other new transfers
Gates’ also added guard DeAndre Gholston, who played against Gates’ Cleveland State teams for two seasons with Milwaukee. In addition to Hodge, Gholston is a capable scorer. He led the Panthers in points-per-game for two seasons and admires the Tigers’ leadership across the board.
“Everyone has a voice in this program. So if one person sees something, he can say something, you know, and lead us in that way,” Gholston said.
The Tigers added another intriguing mid-major transfer in Noah Carter, a do-it-all forward who averaged 15 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Northern Iowa last season.
Point guard, Nick Honor was the only power five transfer, joining from Clemson and also seems to garner Gates’ trust. He was named as another captain and Gates said he expects Honor and anyone else playing point guard to be a vocal leader this season.
A familiar face
The transfer who received the most attention this offseason however, was former Missouri State and Rock Bridge guard, Isiaih Mosley. While he is amongst the list of transfers, he will be a familiar name for Columbia high school basketball fans.
Following a MSHSAA Class 5 title in 2019, Mosley starred with the Bears, averaging 20.4 points, the 15th-best mark in the country, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. His scoring ability and 50-40-90 shooting splits garnered NBA Draft buzz, as well as a nomination for the Jerry West award for the nations best shooting guard ahead of this season.
Gates emphasized that Mosley, who notched four assists to go along with 11 points against Wash U, can do much more than score.
“What I’ve been impressed (by) the most is his playmaking ability, his ability to pass, his unselfish spirit that he’s been playing with,” Gates said. “He’s been doing things with less dribbles. And those things matter, especially at this level when the space is shrinking faster.”
In addition to providing stellar offensive ability to help the Tigers’ in his return to Columbia, Mosley will also be able reunite with his former Rock Bridge teammate Dajuan Harris Jr., who plays for Kansas.
JUCO pipeline
One of the most impressive moves by Gates’ and his staff in the offseason was securing commitments from the top-two players at the junior college level in Mohamed Diarra and Sean East II.
East II spent seasons with UMass and Bradley before joining John A. Logan where he averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game playing for now-MU assistant Kyle Smithpeters.
Diarra joins the Tigers from Garden City, where he averaged 17.8 points and 12.6 rebounds last campaign. At 6-foot-10, he will be expected to help man the paint — an area that was a problem for the Tigers last season.
The high-flying freshman
With this season’s Tigers heavily constructed in the transfer portal, Gates’ also helped solidify a key piece of MU’s future. He helped get four-star forward Aidan Shaw to re-commit to Missouri after he initially decommitted following Martin’s departure. Shaw will have plenty of players to learn from in year one, possessing length and exceptional vertical leap.
“He’s a high energy dude, unbelievable rebounder, great cutter, good catch and shoot. We have to get better at our player development, which is what we’ve been attacking, left hand, off hand development, right hand development, get off the bounce, but I’m excited about his retention, his ability to get lost in the details and his energy is contagious,” Gates said.
This offseason, Gates used the transfer portal effectively, adding players with experience at different levels. He kept a talented freshman who can make an impact right away, and he brings an experienced coaching staff. The Tigers did not do a whole lot of winning last season, but starting this campaign with several (at least on paper) easier matchups that should allow them to find their rhythm.
However, whatever rhythm Missouri creates will be quickly put to the test against a powerful and bitter rival in Kansas, and a season in the SEC where no win is guaranteed. As this team discovers its identity, it will face tests — big and small. Gates is eager to find out how his team operates in those situations.
“I don’t know who we are when we face adversity in real time. I don’t know who we are when we end up in that moment, and a player has to take over the game,” Gates said. “I’m excited to know who will do that on the offensive end and the defensive end.”