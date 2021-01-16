After he scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help lift Missouri men’s basketball to a win at Texas A&M on Saturday, Tigers forward Jeremiah Tilmon was asked if he’s ever played a better stretch in a Missouri uniform.
It was a fair question.
Through four Southeastern Conference games, Tilmon is averaging 16 points and 7.8 rebounds and shooting a league-best 73.5% from the floor.
Tilmon couldn’t deny it: It’s the best he’s played as a Tiger.
“No I haven’t, honestly,” Tilmon said when asked if he’s ever had a run this good in his career. “I mean I’ve just been trying my best to stay consistent and hope. Just doing the same things I normally do and not getting too ahead of myself.”
Tilmon’s effort against the Aggies was a key to Missouri’s 68-52 win, coming on the heels of an 11-day layoff.
A team waiting that long to play might be expected to look sluggish in its return to the court.
And through the first 15 minutes Missouri did, adding another chapter to the story it has written too often this season: How to commit unforced turnovers to sink your team.
But through the remainder of the game, the Tigers rewrote that story, doing what they might wish they could’ve done in the second half against Mississippi State on Jan. 5: Adjusting and dispersing energy on command en route to a win over the Aggies.
The first 15 minutes saw a number of bad plays, turnovers (10 over the course of the first half) and another bad stretch of basketball from Mark Smith, who carried the scoring load for much of the Tigers’ undefeated nonconference schedule.
But there were good signs through that early stretch, including Tilmon’s continued dominance.
The senior led the charge with eight points and four boards by halftime, putting his aggression and assertion on display in timely moments. He did contribute a couple of turnovers, but one of them was a travel while attempting to be assertive and create a second chance off of an offensive rebound.
The first 15 minutes of the first half were what you might expect of a team that was returning after two postponed games, but what followed was an example of how Missouri has managed to turn the tables throughout the season.
The Tigers went on a sizzling 10-0 run to end the half, changing the course of the game within minutes, and it didn’t stop there. The run leaked over to the second half, with Missouri extending its lead to as much as 18.
The Tigers never let up, outscoring the Aggies 41-28 in the second half. Dru Smith did it all down the stretch, stuffing the stat sheet to post 15 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals.
But it was Tilmon who primarily helped the Tigers keep the upper hand throughout the second half, commanding the Missouri defense and finishing with his second double-double in four SEC games and a season-high three blocks.
“No question the best player on the floor,” Martin said of Tilmon. “I’m so happy for him, his last three games. The pace, the poise, the maturity, the things that he’s said in huddles. … If he’s that guy, there’s not many in America that are better.”
Tilmon’s defensive presence helped the Tigers shut down a couple of the Aggies’ notable names. Texas A&M’s leading scorer, Emanuel Miller, was held to nine points, falling short of his average of 16.6 points. Four-star freshman Hassan Diarra was held to a quiet afternoon, two points on 1-of-6 shooting.
The energy and adjustments that Missouri displayed are what Martin likely wishes he could’ve seen in the second half of his group’s loss at Mississippi State. But this win can serve as a stepping stone, something the Tigers can refer to when they play out of character.
With inconsistent guard play, the Tigers have learned that they must lean on Tilmon if they want to exceed expectations this season. This team might only go as far as Tilmon will allow.
"If I was a betting man, and I'm not a gambler, I'd say (Tilmon) is 75% right now," Martin said when asked if there's still a higher level of play for Tilmon to reach. "I'll only give y'all that because that's between Jeremiah and I."