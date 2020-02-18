Pickings were slimmer than usual for Missouri men’s basketball against Ole Miss on Tuesday.
For the fourth straight game, neither Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (foot) nor Mark Smith (back) suited up to play for the Tigers. To make matters more complicated, walk-on guard Evan Yerkes was also unavailable against the Rebels due to illness.
Undermanned, minutes mattered all across the board for Missouri. It was good that Parker Braun had his finest game as a Tiger in Missouri’s 71-68 win.
The redshirt freshman, whose previous career-high was 11 minutes against Morehead State way back on Nov. 20, more than doubled that total with 24 minutes played against the Rebels. In that time Braun finished with six points and seven rebounds, both career highs.
Xavier Pinson was the talking point once again for Missouri after setting a new career-high for the third time in four games with a 32 points, but without performances like the ones from Braun sprinkled in-between, wins are hard to come by no matter how many buckets Pinson gets.
“I think (I was) just being active, being on both ends of the floor talking loud ... playing hard (and) playing with energy, and I just kind of fed off of it,” Braun said on why he thought he played so many minutes. “It just kind of happens. You’ve always got to be ready, always got to be in the gym. It’s never really expected, but it’s always good.”
Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said that Ole Miss didn’t do anything specifically in its tactics that warranted Braun getting increased playing time, but rather it was his work ethic over the past few weeks instead.
At 6-foot-8, Braun jumps well and combined with his lanky limbs, makes for some exciting plays. He blocked four shots Tuesday and dunked once, but where he really put his athleticism on display was on a play that didn’t even count.
With 40 seconds left in the first half, guard Torrence Watson jacked up a 3-pointer that went offline. With a long run-up from the 3-point arc, Braun leapt and hammered home a putback dunk over 6-foot-10 Rebels center Khadim Sy.
It was a play that sent Mizzou Arena into a frenzy until referee Pat Adams called the slam as an over-the-back foul on Braun. Adams, according to both Martin and Braun, later came up to Braun after the play and apologized for getting the call wrong.
“He said he owed me one,” Braun said. “I was looking for another one, man. It’s kind of just the flow of the game, you know. You’ve just got to play with it. I’ll stay aggressive on the glass.”
Martin said that despite the positive signs he saw from Braun, there’s still plenty for him to sharpen about his game. Though his dunk that didn’t count over Sy was impressive, the much bigger and stronger Sy used his weight advantage of over 30 pounds to manhandle Braun in the low post when the two were matched up. Sy, a junior, would later finish with 14 points on 5 for 5 shooting and as the Rebels’ second-leading scorer behind star guard Breein Tyree’s 29.
But with such a difference in age and body between Braun and the men he’s often guarding, some growing pains are natural. Clearly, as Martin moved Braun from a walk-on to a scholarship player this past offseason, there’s something the coach sees in the player that he likes.
The genes are there in the Braun family. Parker’s brother, Christian, has started in five and played in all 25 games for No. 3 Kansas this year. Perhaps Tuesday was a sign of Parker earning a major role with Missouri.
“I’m not surprised, because he’s a talented player,” Martin said of Braun and his performance. “Parker’s one of those guys, he’ll be as good as the time and the focus that he puts into it. He’s gifted in a lot of areas and is an intelligent player. I think with added strength, he’ll go to another level.”