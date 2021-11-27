A history lesson lies upon the floor just inside the basketball arena at Paul Quinn College. The Dallas based NAIA school is the oldest historically Black college and university in Texas and west of the Mississippi River.
There’s a history there, and there’s a history on display on the Tigers’ home court.
Everyday, coach Brandon Espinosa and his team practice on that floor. Along the far sideline, a message reads “HOME OF THE QUINNITE NATION” with the purple, black, white and yellow tiger slightly to the right of the sentence. Beneath that lies a depiction of 1920s Dallas — Jim Crow-era Dallas — that takes up a majority of the court, with the lights beaming on the polished surface.
“We wanted to use something that was so negative at the time and repurpose it and make it something positive,” Espinosa said. “It’s a cool design and it’s visually appealing, but it means more than that.
“It’s a time in our city we weren’t allowed to be downtown; we weren’t allowed to be part of the community so to speak. So to use that as our basketball court and have it purposed for something so positive … I think that’s a really big deal. … It’s bigger than basketball.”
The court was unveiled ahead of this season. Espinosa said Paul Quinn’s president, Michael J. Sorrell, had a vision for what he wanted. Something that was “a home run” and “out of this world.” Ryan Parker, the founder of Free Key Three Creative, worked with the college on the new court, and Espinosa said he did “a fantastic job.”
“It’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Espinosa said. … “It’s really cool that at a college like ours we can have something like this for our student-athletes and for the community.”
Where free throws are taken, a motto is laid out. Just in front of the charity stripe is the word “WE,” with the word “Me” printed where the shooter takes their shots.
This represents the college’s motto, “WE over Me.” To Paul Quinn, Espinosa said, it means “the needs of the community supersedes the wants of the individual.” His players come from all over — NCAA Division I and II transfers, other NAIA transfers, junior college transfers. Some are destined for professional basketball, others may try to transfer, while some stay at Paul Quinn all four years.
Regardless, the “WE over Me” message resonates the same.
“In between every drill, we clap it up, we break — it’s ‘Us’ on three,” Espinosa said. … “At this level, our job is to get them ready for life, and I think that the more they understand as young men, as fathers, as brothers, as sons, whatever it is, as husbands — it’s that they understand that it’s about more than them.”
For some of them, Espinosa said, it takes longer than others. But for him, his staff and the college, it’s about more than just basketball. It’s about growing the community around them and providing opportunities for the students.
Now, for the first time in the program’s history, Paul Quinn’s men’s basketball team will face a Power Five school when Espinosa and his team travel to Columbia for Monday’s game against Missouri. While it’s the first time Paul Quinn will face a team from a major conference, it is far from the first time the Tigers will face Division I opposition.
Monday is one of five games Paul Quinn plays against Division I programs this season. It’s nothing new for the Dallas-based program, which typically faces five or six teams from the highest level of collegiate athletics every year. This season, those opponents are Southeastern Louisiana, Texas Rio Grande Valley, Tarleton State, Missouri and Texas State.
While the common thought behind games like these are that they’re “buy games” used by the larger school to enhance its record while the smaller school gets a pay day, that’s not the case here. While raising money is a “small, small part of it,” Espinosa feels as though these games can help his program.
“I think the thing that’s important to us is we use it as a recruiting tool,” he said. “We’re recruiting Division I transfers, we’re recruiting top-tier junior college players that want to play against the best.
“Nothing against the NAIA, but the best is NCAA Division I, and so we make a point to put our players on the highest platform to play.”
Missouri and Paul Quinn come into the game at different ends of their respective spectrums. The hosts are 3-3 and coming off back-to-back defeats, whereas the visitors are 3-0.
This game also has different implications for both teams. For Missouri, this is a regular-season contest and is a must win after some poor performances in recent games. For Paul Quinn, this game counts as an exhibition and won’t appear in its final record.
Paul Quinn was the one that initiated Monday’s game. Espinosa got into contact with Missouri’s basketball operations to try and schedule something, and it came together.
Espinosa said he contacts “20 to 30” Division I programs every offseason to try to get these games scheduled. It can be difficult, though, because those teams are also looking to schedule other Division I programs. Eventually, that led to Missouri, and an opening came up.
Espinosa and his team were coming to Columbia.
“I think a lot of people were shocked to be honest,” Espinosa said. “People were surprised. You know, ‘How did you guys get that game? Who do you know and what is the connection?’ For us, it’s just about trying to do things the right way.”
Against Tarleton State earlier in the season, Espinosa coached against Billy Gillispie, one of his mentors. He said “it’s a big deal” to share the sideline with someone he looked up to.
“And so the feeling is the same when you walk into an arena like Missouri with the history and the tradition that it has,” he said. “The opportunity to step foot in there and be face to face, mano a mano, with the other team and think that you have a chance to win, and it’s a big deal.
“We’re working our asses off to prepare for that moment. Our job is to prepare our guys so that the moment’s not too big for them, that they go in and they compete for 40 minutes and see what happens.”
While Missouri is the favorite, don’t expect Paul Quinn to come in and lie down. Espinosa's team beat NAIA No. 3 Southwestern Assemblies of God 89-76 on that now-famous home court, and plays an aggressive brand of basketball.
“We’re not going to walk in here with our tails between our legs, we’re walking out here to perform,” he said. … “We’ve played Division I programs with the expectation to compete, and it’s going to be no different when we see (Missouri) on Monday.”
Despite being a young coach, Espinosa has experience across different levels. He has the aspiration to one day coach at the NCAA Division I level. If he and his Tigers beat Missouri, he might get “100 calls because that’s a game we should never win.” But those goals and aspirations of getting to the highest level can wait.
“I don’t know who said it, but I’ve heard it a million times and it’s, ‘Make where you’re at the big time,’” Espinosa said. “And I think that’s what we’ve done at this place. At Paul Quinn, we have made it a desirable place.”
But those aspirations are for the future. Even if he doesn't reach those heights and he stays at his current home with the history lesson on display on the floor, Espinoza would be just fine with that.
“Those are long-term dreams and goals,” Espinosa said. “If it happens, cool. If it doesn’t, I can coach at Paul Quinn for the rest of my life and be more than happy because this is the best job I’ve ever had and it’s not even close.”