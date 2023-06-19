Missouri men's basketball's Pressey to declare for NBA draft (copy)

Phil Pressey, Missouri’s all-time assists leader, shown here during the 2012-13 season, is leaving Dennis Gates’ staff at MU as a graduate assistant to take a coaching role with the Boston Celtics.

 Showkat Nanda/Missourian

After one season as a graduate assistant with his alma mater, Phil Pressey is leaving Missouri to join the Boston Celtics as a part of Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff. The news was first reported Monday by Adam Himmelsbach, a Celtics writer for The Boston Globe.

Pressey, 32, returns to the Celtics, where he began his NBA playing career from 2013-15 as an undrafted free agent. After an eight-year professional career that spanned the NBA, G-League and Europe, Pressey joined the coaching ranks as a part of Dennis Gates’ first staff at MU for the 2022-23 season.

