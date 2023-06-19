After one season as a graduate assistant with his alma mater, Phil Pressey is leaving Missouri to join the Boston Celtics as a part of Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff. The news was first reported Monday by Adam Himmelsbach, a Celtics writer for The Boston Globe.
Pressey, 32, returns to the Celtics, where he began his NBA playing career from 2013-15 as an undrafted free agent. After an eight-year professional career that spanned the NBA, G-League and Europe, Pressey joined the coaching ranks as a part of Dennis Gates’ first staff at MU for the 2022-23 season.
He becomes the third new assistant coach the Celtics have added this offseason, joining Sam Cassell and Charles Lee.
During his collegiate career, Pressey was an All-Big 12 and All-Southeastern Conference point guard. He went 76-27 with Missouri from 2010-13.
He led the Big 12 in assists and steals in the 2011-12 season and then led the SEC in assists in the 2012-13 season. He’s tied with former MU and NBA star Anthony Peeler for the most steals in MU history at 196 and stands alone in first place with a program-record 580 assists.
His father, Paul Pressey, was a longtime assistant coach in the NBA after an 11-year playing career. His coaching career included stints with the Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.
Hodge works out with Timberwolves
- The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that the team hosted 12 players for a pre-draft workout. Among those players was former MU shooting guard D’Moi Hodge.
Hodge has also worked out for the Indiana Pacers (June 13), Lakers (June 8), Portland Trail Blazers (May 10) and Washington Wizards (June 3).
The NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and will air on ABC and ESPN.