At games, fans ask him about the eight-years-dormant rivalry. Boosters and alumni mention it to him during events in places like St. Louis and Kansas City. He has seen the outcries for its return all over social media, too, but that’s something he has largely avoided for good reason.
Ever since he assumed his role as Missouri’s athletic director in August 2016, Jim Sterk has been hearing about the Border War.
But it wasn’t until last Friday afternoon, when a text from Kansas AD Jeff Long showed up on his phone, that the return of the 112-year old basketball rivalry felt imminent. On Monday, in a meeting room inside Kansas City’s Sprint Center, he sealed the deal.
“In my three and a half years, I’ve always heard that people wanted it (the Border War) to return,” Sterk told the Missourian on Wednesday. “So I was intent about wanting to eventually get this rivalry back.”
The news came via press release at 7:29 p.m. Monday, and all of a sudden the rivalry is back. A six-game series — real, official games — between the men’s basketball teams from Missouri and Kansas that will begin in Kansas City in December 2020 and continue annually with meetings on campus in Columbia and Lawrence.
Tensions that had existed since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC had finally cooled. The schools had come to an agreement. And for the first time since Feb. 25, 2012, there is a date on the calendar with a Border War matchup on it, and the teams that have met 267 times since 1907 will get a Game 268 and beyond.
So how did one of college sport’s most historic rivalries, one that had been dead since 2012, come back to life?
The first inklings of a breakthrough came a year later in October 2017 when the schools came together to organize the “Showdown for Relief,”
Cuonzo Martin made his debut manning the Tigers’ bench in that October 22 exhibition; Michael Porter Jr., his brother Jontay and current Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon made theirs on the court that afternoon, too. Kansas topped the Tigers 93-87 on the back of 25 points from Devonte’ Graham. Porter Jr. posted 21 of his own. And most importantly, the temporary truce between the Tigers and Jayhawks raised more than $2 million for disaster relief.
On top of the sizable charitable effort it produced, the day also offered both programs a glimpse into what they had been missing since their last meeting in 2012.
Fans flocked to downtown Kansas City in black and gold and crimson and blue for that new taste of the bygone rivalry. Ticket sales alone generated $1.15 million, with another $770,00 coming in through pay-per-view streams. Above all else, fans, players, coaches and administrators got to see and feel just how special the Border War had been and maybe someday could be again.
The Border Showdown was the first time Sterk felt there was a real opportunity for the Border War to be restored some day in the future. Both schools’ athletic departments received a congratulatory letter signed by the remaining living U.S. presidents for organizing the charity exhibition. There’s Jimmy Carter’s signature. Barack Obama’s, Bill Clinton’s, George W. Bush’s and his father’s, too, all recognizing the money raised and donated to disaster relief. The letter now hangs in a frame on the wall to the right of Sterk’s office desk.
It’s a representation of a day when Missouri put on display the impact college athletics can have beyond the games themselves. Now, with the Border War back in part due to that 2017 exhibition, the day and the letter represent something more.
Yet for all the “Showdown for Relief” might have done to inch the Border War revival closer to reality, the tides only truly began to turn nine months later when Kansas hired Long,
Career administrators, Sterk and Long had known each other well before the latter arrived in Lawrence. When Sterk reached out to congratulate Long, he used the phone call as a chance to get the ball rolling.
“At the right time,” Sterk told him, “I’d love to talk about renewing this rivalry.”
Over the ensuing year-plus, the pair of athletic directors stayed in touch, discussing when and if and how they might be able to get Missouri and Kansas back on a field or a court together. They started with football. Could Missouri and Kansas lock down an annual game at Arrowhead Stadium? Contracts with other nonconference programs deep into the 2020s made that proposal difficult. That’s when Sterk and Long shifted their attention to men’s basketball.
To many on both sides of the rivalry and across the country, the idea that Kansas would even entertain the prospect of competing again with Missouri might have come as a surprise before Monday’s announcement. Missouri’s split from the Big 12 wasn’t pretty, and many around the conference vowed not to compete against the Tigers. That animosity ultimately became Kansas’ cross to bear alone as Missouri, and fans in Columbia and Lawrence, sought the Border War’s return. So what shifted for the folks over in Lawrence in the last two years? As with many things, according to Sterk, it just took time and change.
“Change of chancellor, change of AD, change of perspective,” Sterk said. “Missouri didn’t start the whole conference realignment thing. It was Texas. That was a crazy time. That was a volatile time. I think people coming into Kansas that saw things from a different perspective really helped people there understand why people did what they did.”
Altered perspectives, new understandings, positive relationships with new administrators and months of talking ... they all culminated last Friday afternoon, when Sterk checked his phone in Nashville, Tennessee, to find the invite from Long to meet in Kansas City.
On Monday, they hammered out the details. Two games — the first and the last — to be played at Sprint Center. Four in the middle split between Columbia and Lawrence. TV rights for Missouri’s home games to the SEC; Kansas’ to the Big 12.
When the agreement was complete, Sterk and his contingency traveled the 127 miles back to Columbia, Long and co. the 42 miles home to Allen Fieldhouse, to prepare that 7:29 p.m. release. When they return to Sprint Center on Dec 12, 2020, 418 days from when they left the arena, it won’t be empty and it won’t be silent. It will be rocking. The Border War will be back.