With Kentucky slowly trying to come back and cut Missouri’s lead to single digits midway through the second half Wednesday, D’Moi Hodge poked the ball away from Lance Ware for his second steal of the game.
In the same sequence, Hodge found DeAndre Gholston for a 3-pointer to extend the Tigers’ lead to 61-47. Following another steal, this time by Tre Gomillion, the Tigers capitalized again offensively with a 3 from Kobe Brown.
The steals were two of 14 turnovers for Kentucky in an 89-75 loss to the Tigers, who forced Illinois into 17 turnovers six days previous.
“I’m proud of what we were able to do defensively,” coach Dennis Gates said. “I thought during the game, we were able to keep Kentucky off balance once we changed from man-to-man press to that zone.”
Missouri came into the game leading the nation in steals and padded their lead with nine against the Wildcats. Hodge, Brown and Nick Honor each had two steals.
“Guys were able to get lost in a fight. I thought they didn’t care what the scoreboard read; they didn’t care in the moment,” Gates said. “Kentucky had some runs; they did a great job, but I don’t think our guys blinked one bit, and they stayed connected with each other. That’s the most important thing.”
Missouri had more than twice as many transition buckets as the Wildcats.
“In the first half, they got 10 transition baskets on us,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We had our share, too, but that’s one of the things (Gates) is doing, and they’re being aggressive with the press and cutting into your time in the halfcourt.”
Offensively, Kentucky came into Mizzou Arena as the SEC’s best perimeter shooting team, converting at a 39.9% rate — good enough for 13th in the country. In the first half, though, the lid fell shut on the basket for the Wildcats. Kentucky shot 17% from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats top 3-point shooters — Antonio Reeves, C.J Fredrick and Cason Wallace — combined to make 2 of 10 shots from deep before finding some rhythm in the second half. In comparison, the Tigers knocked down 42.9% of their first-half 3s, helping them build a 42-30 lead at intermission.
“You have to give them credit. That was what they did to us,” Calipari said. “I look, and some of the stuff wasn’t bad, but 14 turnovers, and some of them, all of them, (were at) critical times. But I give them credit; they deserved to win the game, and they deserved it because of how they play.”
Calipari was well aware of Missouri’s style of play coming into the contest, and the Tigers’ experience showed against the younger Wildcats. Missouri recorded four blocks compared to one by Kentucky. Ronnie DeGray III blocked two shots, while Hodge and Noah Carter each finished with one.
“They have played physical most of the year,” Calipari said. “They’re going to bump and grind; they’re older. We had a couple of guys that when the game got physical, they couldn’t be in there.”