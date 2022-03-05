Walking back into the tunnel at halftime, Javon Pickett wasn’t having the Senior Day he had hoped for.
The only senior for Missouri men’s basketball this season, who put up a career-high 23 points in the previous game against South Carolina, had zero points after the first 20 minutes.
Starting 0 of 7 from the field with a pair of turnovers, his streak of 14 consecutive conference games with double-digit points was in danger.
But in what could’ve been his last game in Mizzou Arena — pending his decision to return or not for a fifth-year — he couldn’t have cared any less about a scoring streak.
He wanted to win.
And after taking Georgia’s best shot in the first half and trailing by nine at the break, it was time for the Tigers to make the second-half comeback.
To do so, coach Cuonzo Martin knew that his minute leader this season was going to need to play the entire second half.
Whatever Pickett did during the break worked.
In the second half, he tallied 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, nailed his free throws down the stretch, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists.
“I had to calm down a little bit and (I) just took what they gave me,” Pickett said. “In the first half, I didn’t focus too much.”
Missouri outscored Georgia by 19 points in the latter half.
“(Martin) told us to just get to that finish line,” Pickett said.
As of late, Martin has relied on Pickett to carry a bulk of the scoring. But with Kobe Brown and Jarron Coleman beginning to heat up in the second half, Pickett was able to help in other areas aside from scoring.
Pickett’s nine total rebounds is the most he’s had all season. And after beating his scoring record Tuesday, he came up just one rebound short of tying his career high in rebounds.
When the final buzzer hit zero and Missouri had officially broken its six-game losing streak, Pickett, along with his teammates, decided to take a detour to the student section before heading back into the tunnel.
This season might not have been what Pickett was hoping for, but potentially the last moments of him in Mizzou Arena surrounded by support and cheering was something he had hoped for.
While Pickett celebrated his teammates and fellow classmates, Martin spent time expressing Pickett’s impact.
“Hopefully he can make second team all-conference,” Martin said. “I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t make the second team.”
In today’s age of college basketball, it is a rarity to see a player spend four seasons at one school. But given Pickett’s relationship with Martin, it wasn’t going to be rare for Pickett.
“You want guys that are going to hold you accountable. To make you as a man and just help you out day-to-day, whatever it is, basketball or with life,” Pickett said of his coach.
But he didn’t just credit his coach. Pickett credited the entire Columbia community for never deciding to transfer, unlike many of his teammates.
“Just the people around here. I had some great teammates. The people around the community,” Pickett said. “There’s a lot of genuine people here.”
There is still a possibility that Pickett returns in a Missouri uniform next season. Nonetheless, senior days are made to show gratitude for the responsibilities of being a leader while giving fans four years of effort. And in Mizzou Arena, everybody associated with the basketball program made sure that Pickett got that gratitude.
“He represents this university at a high level,” Martin said. “Our alumni donors should be fighting to get him to work for their companies when he decides to quit playing.”