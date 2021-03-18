Need help filling out your 2021 Men's March Madness bracket? The sports section of the Missourian is here to help you out.
Overall trends
Of the 16 Missourian sports staff members who filled out brackets, eight of them picked Gonzaga to win it all. Illinois was another popular pick with five selections, and three more staff members chose Baylor as champions.
Georgetown is everyone's favorite underdog, as 11 brackets have the 12th-seeded Hoyas winning their first game and five have them advancing to the Sweet 16. No. 13 Ohio was also picked to win its first game nine times, and No. 12 Winthrop seven times.
Nine of the sports staff have No. 9 Missouri defeating No. 8 Oklahoma in the round of 64 — picked before Sooners' starter De'Vion Harmon was ruled out due to a positive COVID-19 test — but not a single one has the Tigers advancing past Gonzaga in the ensuing round.
Brackets
Tyler Hollins (Missouri men's basketball):
Tyler has a mostly straightforward bracket, only picking the lower seed to advance over the higher seed in seven matchups. But he does have an intriguing run from No. 12 UCSB, which downs No. 5 Creighton and No. 4 Virginia en route to a Sweet 16 birth.
Joel Lorenzi (Missouri men's basketball):
Joel is the opposite, he picked seven underdogs in just the first round. He also foresees a round of 32 exit for No. 1 Michigan, and he has Southeastern Conference Champions Alabama losing to Baylor in the Championship.
Hal Estep (Missouri women's basketball/Hickman High School):
Hal's on Sister Jean's side, riding No. 8 Loyola Chicago to upset No. 1 Illinois and go all the way to the Elite Eight. But that's not even his biggest upset. He is also predicting No. 12 Georgetown will topple No. 1 Michigan to advance to the Elite Eight as well.
Emily Leiker (Missouri football):
Emily chose three Big Ten teams to make it to the Final Four, but none of them are crowned champions as Gonzaga tops them all in the end. She also has three of the four No. 10 seeds defeating their 7th-seeded adversaries in the round of 64 (VCU over Oregon, Maryland over UConn and Virginia Tech over Florida State).
Wilson Moore (Missouri football):
Wilson has plenty of big upsets in his bracket, predicting No. 8 LSU over No. 1 Michigan, No. 12 Georgetown over No. 4 Florida State, No. 6 Texas Tech over No. 3 Arkansas and No. 6 San Diego State over both No. 3 West Virginia and No. 2 Houston.
Calum McAndrew (Columbia College/Missouri football/assistant sports editor):
Calum has the top overall seed Gonzaga falling in the Elite Eight to Iowa, which then goes on to lose to Big Ten rival Illinois in the championship. He also has No. 13 North Texas making a notable run to the Sweet 16 with wins over No. 4 Purdue and No. 5 Villanova.
Ben Miglore (Missouri softball/Battle High School):
Ben's bracket is an adventure, as he has No. 6 BYU, No. 11 Syracuse and No. 13 Ohio all making fanciful runs to the latter rounds. He also has No. 3 Arkansas making the Final Four from the South Region, and No. 4 Florida State from the East Region.
Reid Glenn (Missouri baseball):
Reid's bracket mostly follows the book, although he has the two most recent tournament champions falling in the first round. Defending champion from 2019 Virginia falls to No. 13 Ohio, while No. 12 Winthrop downs 2018 winners Villanova.
Alex Wang (Missouri tennis/Rock Bridge High School):
Alex has a midwest showdown in the Final Four, with two Big Ten teams taking on two Big 12 teams. He predicts the Big Ten will come out on top as Illinois defeats Iowa in the championship.
Emma Eaton (sports copy desk):
Emma, on the other hand, believes in the Big 12, choosing Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma State to make it to the Final Four. But, inevitably, she has Gonzaga conquering the and winning it all. She also predicts an early exit for No. 2 Alabama, who loses to No. 7 UConn in the round of 32.
Max Baker (sports copy desk):
Max likes the underdogs, picking three teams seeded No. 10 or higher to advance to the Sweet 16: No. 10 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Syracuse and No. 13 Ohio. He also has No. 5 Tennessee coming out of the Midwest Region into the Final Four.
Andy Kimball (assistant sports editor):
Andy chose to play it safe in his bracket, picking the underdog just 10 times. His Final Four is comprised entirely of No. 1 seeds, but he does have No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA and No. 12 UCSB traversing to the Sweet 16.
Briar Napier (assistant sports editor):
Briar picked another fairly conservative bracket, his Final Four is completely made up by 1 and 2 seeds. But he does have two teams higher than a 10 seed making it to the Sweet 16: No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Wichita State/Drake.
Adam Cole (assistant sports editor):
Adam has Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State making a run to the Final Four before falling to Baylor, which avenges its loss to the Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. He also has No. 15 Cleveland State shocking No. 2 Houston and No. 14 seed Colgate upsetting Arkansas before running all the way to the Elite Eight.
Rajdeep Barman (assistant sports editor):
Raj has an exciting Midwest Region, choosing No. 5 Tennessee to upset top-seeded Illinois but then losing to American Athletic Conference champions Houston in the Elite Eight. He is also one of the few who believe Baylor can edge out Gonzaga in the championship.
Owen Krucoff (assistant sports editor):
Owen has eight upsets in the round of 64, including No. 12 UCSB over No. 5 Creighton, No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA over No. 6 BYU, No. 13 Ohio over No. 4 Virginia and No. 14 Abilene Christian over No. 3 Texas. He also thinks No. 7 UConn can go on a run to the Elite Eight after upsetting No. 2 Alabama in the round of 32.