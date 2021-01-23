After exhausting all other ways to score on the possession, Xavier Pinson took matters into his own hands.
The Missouri junior guard sized up and let go of his third 3-point attempt of the first half, an off-dribble, heatcheck, “Well, why not” sort of shot. But it fell. It was just another bucket for Pinson, who had 19 points through the first 20 minutes at Tennessee on Saturday.
Pinson’s scorching 27-point outing boosted his No. 19 Tiger team to a major 73-64 win against the No. 6 Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn., a rematch of the teams’ Dec. 30 meeting in Columbia. The performance wasn’t a complete anomaly: Pinson has scored 20 points in two other games this season. But nobody has performed as well versus the Volunteers as he did.
Pinson’s 27 points were the most by any player against the Vols this season. Pinson looked confident and adjusted on the fly. When he recognized burly forward John Fulkerson had switched onto him late game, Pinson made a veteran move at the rim before demonstrating some sweet touch high off the glass.
“It’s all a mental thing and confidence thing,” Pinson said about his stellar shooting. “My confidence is gonna be sky high, regardless if I’m shooting it good or bad.”
His outburst was just one factor in Missouri’s (10-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) win Saturday as all the dominoes seemingly fell in line for coach Cuonzo Martin’s group.
The Tigers’ defense had one of its best halves of the season to open the game, forcing 11 Volunteer turnovers by halftime. It helped that Tennessee (10-3, 4-3) came out sloppy, but some credit for that belongs to Missouri’s pressure defense. The Tigers never trailed, and the 10 turnovers they forced in eight minutes of play dug the Vols into the hole they never made their way out of.
“We set a tone,” Martin said. “Getting into passing lanes, being aggressive. If they were going to beat us, they were gonna beat us playing the way we wanted. … Something’s going to give. We just knew what we weren’t giving up.”
Tennessee forward Yves Pons has had some of his best offensive games against Missouri, with that trend continuing as he erupted for 20 points. But it was a small price to pay to ensure that the rest of the Volunteers’ core couldn’t get going. Despite an 8-0 Tennessee run toward the end of the first half to cut the lead to four points, Missouri never backed down, consistently landing blows when UT attempted to inch its way back in.
The Tigers flowed offensively better than usual, reversing the ball and getting others involved without going to center Jeremiah Tilmon too heavily early on. Guard Dru Smith’s 13 first-half points kept the Volunteers on their toes as a complement to Pinson’s flash.
Missouri entered the game as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, but at halftime was shooting 6 for 12 from deep. The game turned into a shootout, and the Tigers defied their old identity as a slow-paced team, putting on one of their best shooting performances of the season.
Though Tilmon helped by drawing defensive attention, Missouri didn’t need a big night from him to win. Tilmon had nine points and five rebounds, but the man next to him in the Tigers front court had a game more valuable than the box score will tell.
Forward Kobe Brown finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals, and despite foul trouble, the sophomore managed to corral some huge rebounds and loose balls during the final stretch. It did wonders for a Missouri team that enjoyed a healthy lead for most of the game.
“He was tough,” Martin said of Brown. “I just challenged Kobe and (Mitchell Smith) at the half, like, ‘You guys gotta bring it to the table, man.’ They’ve got two or three guys hanging around (Tilmon), we need some of those offensive rebounds on the backside and we need you guys to be elite defensively. … Both of those guys embraced the challenge.”
Missouri’s victory over Tennessee marks the fifth Quadrant 1 win for Martin and his group this season, the most of any team nationally outside of No. 1 Gonzaga’s six.
It’s a statistic that bodes well for the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament resume — and sends a message to the rest of the conference.
“Like I said to our guys, a top-10 team won the game today,” Martin said.