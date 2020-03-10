Pinson's potential: How a skinny high school guard became Missouri's newest star

DaDaDa, DaDaDa.
The theme song of ESPN’s SportsCenter is the sound many fans heard as they were introduced to Missouri guard Xavier Pinson for the first time.
In a Jan. 11 home win against Florida, Pinson hurtled toward the rim on a fast break. Missouri fans have been conditioned to expect highlight-reel plays from the sophomore, but a national audience definitely wasn’t expecting what came next.
Just steps from the rim, the 6-foot-2 guard faked a pass to Javon Pickett in the right corner, cocked the ball back over his head and threw down an emphatic dunk over 6-foot-10 Florida forward Omar Payne. Pinson had a little to say after it, too.
Pinson’s dunk landed him in SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays of the day, his first inclusion on the list but unlikely to be his last.
Simply put, Pinson’s game is electric. The wiry point guard from the Galewood neighborhood on Chicago’s west side is a walking hoop mixtape. Everything he does is done with flair, whether it’s rising for high-flying dunks, dishing no-look passes to his teammates or sending defenders sprawling to the floor with his crossover. He is worth the price of admission.
Watching him now, it’s hard to understand that Xavier Pinson was once under the radar. Coming out of high school, scouts named Pinson only a three-star recruit. He didn’t start his senior year of high school. Even though his recent play has garnered him some national attention, the prevailing notion is that he isn’t an NBA guy. Pinson doesn’t appear on a single widely available NBA draft board.
While his recent success was always assured in his mind — ask anyone around him, Pinson has never lacked belief in himself — his path wasn’t predestined. He wasn’t blessed with a 6-foot-9 frame, amazing strength or a natural shooting stroke. What he was blessed with though, was a determination to make sure none of that mattered.
Always the skinny kid
His spindly, 165-pound frame doesn’t naturally draw eyeballs. He looks skinny. And growing up playing in Chicago, one of the world’s preeminent hoops hotbeds, made it easy to be overlooked.
If you think Pinson is skinny now, you should’ve seen him as a 14-year-old freshman at St. Patrick High School. At the time, the youngest of four brothers, the “baby of the family” stood just 5-foot-1 and couldn’t earn a spot on varsity.
He took full advantage of his opportunity though, when he was moved up to varsity for the team’s Christmas tournament in his sophomore season. After the tournament ended, St. Patrick’s starting point guard, a senior, walked into coach Michael Bailey’s office and said, “Coach, hands down, ‘X’ is our starting point guard. I’ll move to an off-ball role.”
“I think that says a lot about how his teammates felt about him, even in his sophomore year,” Bailey said.
Pinson really announced himself as one of the premier players in the Chicagoland area as a junior, assuming a leading role and being named to the 2017 Chicago Sun-Times All-City fourth team.
After working his way from the bench to the team’s best player, Pinson moved from Chicago’s west side to the south side for his senior season.
Just like at St. Pats, Pinson started on the bench at Simeon Career Academy, a Chicago basketball powerhouse that has produced the likes of NBA players Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker.
With future Iowa State star and 2019 Los Angeles Lakers second-round draft pick Talen Horton-Tucker already established as the team’s best player, Pinson again assumed a secondary role.
“With him coming to Simeon being the best player from his school and coming off the bench is something that always stuck with me,” Horton-Tucker said. “With him being who he is, to take that (bench role) and just run with it, I have a lot of respect for that.”
Pinson thrived that year during Simeon’s national schedule, showing he could hang against many of the best high school players in the nation and earning offers from Power Five schools such as Wisconsin, Georgetown and Missouri.
“Being able to play with him was a blessing for me my senior year,” Horton-Tucker said. “Professional basketball players are rare to come by in high school, so to have two on the same team is really good.”
Horton-Tucker has already made his NBA dream a reality. If Pinson wants to follow his former teammate into the world of professional basketball, he still has work to do.
Sleeping in the gym
At Missouri, Pinson quickly found himself in a familiar place: on the bench. Not surprising when coach Cuonzo Martin has a reputation for sitting freshmen until they prove they can hang on defense.
The undersized guard showed flashes, but struggled as a freshman. He averaged just 6.6 points over 18.4 minutes per game, many of those minutes coming late in the season after an injury to Mark Smith thrust him into a bigger role. His penchant for highlight plays and his ability to dominate in isolation were evident right away.
But Pinson struggled to play within the offense, defend off the ball and, most notably, take care of the basketball. He turned it over at a 30.6% rate with an assist rate of just 26.1% as a freshman, an unacceptable mark for a starting Southeastern Conference point guard.
In Missouri’s final game of the 2018-2019 season, an SEC Tournament loss to Auburn, Pinson’s turnover-prone play was on full display: He coughed up the ball eight times against Bruce Pearl’s team.
The talented point guard could have transferred. Many would have in his situation. Missouri has seen three point guards — CJ Roberts, Blake Harris and Mario McKinney — transfer in the past three years alone. But Pinson chose to stay and put in the work, hardly a shock for those who know him.
“I feel like (transferring) enters everybody’s heads. But once it entered my head, I’m like, ‘I’m not one of them kind of dudes. I don’t run from situations,’” Pinson said. “I just stick my foot in the sand and say, ‘I’m going to get better here and I’m going to do what I’ve got to do to be the best player.’”
Hard work is a trope in modern athletics. Player after player after player is eager to talk about how he lives in the gym, loves working on his craft, believes that no one works harder and so on.
Those who have been around Pinson, though, insist that with him, it’s authentic. He’s always been this way. He isn’t like those other guys. He’s wired different.
“He is the ultimate gym rat,” Bailey, his old high school coach, said. “I think there’s a lot of guys that play a lot of basketball. He works on his game.”
After team practice, Pinson didn’t stop working. He regularly put up more shots, sometimes so late he would sleep in the gym. That dedication hasn’t changed in college. Last summer, Pinson slept multiple nights at Mizzou Arena.
“Between finishing his (freshman) season and going home for the summer, he did an unbelievable job,” Missouri assistant coach Cornell Mann told PowerMizzou in November. “I think that was the time — and maybe he knew he was on the brink of something not good — but I think that was the time where I think the change happened for him.”
His improvement hasn’t been limited to working on his fundamentals or shaping his body; Pinson has taken huge strides as a vocal on-court leader, too.
“Even though he wasn’t the most vocal kid in the world, the guys on the team always felt like we had a chance to win when we had him,” Bailey said. “We’d be playing the best team in the state and you can just see the guys on the team, ‘If we’ve got Pinson, we’ve got a shot here.’ He just had that aura about him.”
Pinson has always lifted teammates up with his quiet confidence but realized that in college, he needs to be more assertive on the floor.
“In college compared to high school, the point guard is like another form of a coach, so he has to talk,” Pinson said. “I feel like now I’ve just been trying to coach my teammates ... make sure they’re ready to go, make sure that they don’t fear anything and that they’re ready to play. If I see somebody down, I’m going to pick them up and if I see somebody doing anything wrong, I’m always on it.”
Going from “never talking” during high school games to being regarded as the team’s vocal leader in college isn’t typical. But Pinson isn’t your typical player.
“Seeing him be a lot more vocal is different and I feel like it’s really good for him,” Horton-Tucker said. “That’s what point guards do at the next level.”
The next level ... there’s always a next level. And it’s the largest step-up Pinson has faced yet, by far.
The next step
Pinson has played so well that people have begun whispering about his NBA potential, begging the question: Just how good can he be?
He is currently in the middle of the best scoring run of his career. Since being inserted into the starting lineup alongside fellow point guard Dru Smith after a Feb. 1 loss against South Carolina, Pinson has taken off, averaging 19 points and 3.38 assists per game over the last eight games, coinciding with his team’s best stretch of the season.
He set a new career-high in three consecutive home games, including a 28-point performance in a win against Auburn and out-dueling Mississippi All-SEC guard Breein Tyree on his way to scoring 32.
His play has certainly increased his awareness among NBA scouts, but so far no major outlet has him as a possible pick in June’s NBA Draft.
“I don’t think Pinson is really on the radar right now at all,” Sam Vecenie, an NBA draft analyst at The Athletic said. “Sub-30% from 3, and a near-even assist to turnover over the full season. He’s had a few great games lately, but he’s nowhere near a 2020 draft guy and would need to show a lot more positive consistency to be a 2021 guy. Not impossible on that front, though.”
He’s already made strides in many of the areas Vecenie mentions as weaknesses. Pinson has slashed his turnover rate from 28% to 19% and increased his assist rate by 1% over last season.
The young guard is maturing. Pinson has done a better job as a floor general this year. He is a top-level dribbler and every coach he’s had raves about his passing. The raw tools were always there; it was the mental side of his game that needed developing.
“He could just pass that basketball,” Bailey said. “He makes passes that I don’t know if Cuonzo could coach that. I don’t know if I could coach that. I think this kid was just born with it, and he’s played so much basketball and just developed it.”
Martin talked heading into the season about how Pinson needed to learn how to “hit singles” as opposed to going for the home run pass as often as he did during his freshman campaign. While he can still be wild at times, the improvement this year is dramatic.
Pinson has seen less development on the 3-point front. He is shooting just 29.6% from long range this year, down from his 40% mark last year, though that likely has more to do with increased volume. While there is a chance Pinson’s elite quickness could allow him to survive in the NBA without a reliable jumper, that’s becoming more of an anomaly across the league. Teams want guards who can shoot.
And if Pinson hopes to carry over his slashing style of play to the next level, the durability of his slight frame will be the question.
He has addressed this head-on, showing an increased willingness to seek out contact at the rim and finish through defenders. Along with the aggressive mentality, he is continuing to work with Missouri director of athletic performance Nicodemus Christopher to improve his body, both in the weight room and dining room.
“I think one of the biggest places you’ll see a positive impact is defensively. If he gets switched on to a bigger guard, I think that he’ll be able to handle the physicality a little bit more,” Christopher said. “I think he does a good job finishing at the rim, but he can improve. I think he’ll continue to improve his finishes at the rim but at the same time, ‘X’ is such a dynamic player. He can get up there. He can go poke on you real quick, so to add a little bit of weight and size and strength to his already dynamic nature … that can be a big problem going forward, in a good way.”
Pinson will always have a small frame. It’s likely he’ll never be an elite off-the-dribble 3-point shooter. But if he can make small strides in those areas to complement his existing skillset, perhaps the NBA will come calling.
“Up here in Chicago, nobody would ever doubt Xavier Pinson,” Bailey said. “Everybody in Chicago knows Xavier Pinson. Everybody. I think everybody’s rooting for Xavier. And it would not surprise anybody in our area here in Chicago if he eventually made the leap. I think every step along the way people kind of doubted him a little bit, and eventually he’s always come through.”
Going from JV to varsity, St. Patrick to Simeon, rotation guard to a starter at Missouri have all been big jumps. Pinson has put in the work and exceeded expectations at every turn. The jump from college to the NBA will be the biggest he’s faced yet. Most still don’t think the NBA is a realistic possibility. Pinson has “no doubt” he’ll be able to make it.
“I don’t think he’d be able to do what he’s doing right now if he wasn’t (a pro player),” Horton-Tucker said. “If you’re an NBA player, the NBA is gonna come get you. When he’s ready for it, I think it will be good for him. But until then, just continue to work and do the same thing he’s been doing.”
He certainly has the confidence that he can dominate more consistently night-to-night at the NCAA level. He’ll have his next chance at 6 p.m. Thursday against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. If he’s right, we’ll be seeing a lot more Xavier Pinson highlights on the SportsCenter Top 10.
Maybe even some in an NBA jersey.