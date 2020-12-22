On a night where most Missouri players were cold — especially from the 3-point line — one caught fire, albeit for a few minutes.
Xavier Pinson has never been labeled as a 3-point shooter.
Pinson, a career 30.8% 3-point shooter, only had five 3s on the season entering Tuesday’s matchup with Bradley.
Despite the shooting woes, Pinson still chucks up a high volume of 3-pointers. Pinson’s 5.2 3-pointers per game is the second most of any Tiger behind Mark Smith’s 5.8.
With Pinson shooting a large number of 3s, it was only a matter of time before he caught a hot stretch from deep.
But, Pinson hit three of his first four 3-point attempts against Bradley. Pinson finished 3-of-7 from deep, tying a season high he set against Oregon on Dec. 2.
“We just tried to keep attacking and see what opened up,” Pinson said.
Missouri needed every bit of Pinson’s contributions from behind the arc. Not including Pinson, Missouri went 0-for-18 from the 3-point line. Even with Pinson, the Tigers finished with a 14% 3-point percentage, not to be outdone by Bradley’s 11% from deep.
Despite the lack of scoring, the Tigers found other ways to contribute and keep themselves in the game, something Pinson recognizes.
“It just shows the growth,” Pinson said. “If one thing isn’t working, it doesn’t affect the whole game. If my shot isn’t working, that’s an opportunity for me to show my defense. You got to figure out a way to do something to help the team.”
Even with the struggles, Missouri still gave itself a chance to come back late. Not only did the defense step up, but Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin put the ball in hands of his most experienced players and allowed them to initiate the offense.
Down five points with under three minutes remaining, Pinson hit a floater to cut the Braves’ lead to three.
Who found Jeremiah Tilmon for the eventual game-winning layup? Pinson did. The 6-foot-2-inch guard weaved his way through Bradley defenders, finding Tilmon for the and-1.
“I kind of knew he was going to pass the ball cause that’s something he always does,” Tilmon said. “I just had to look for it.”
Pinson’s aggressive mentality on offense showed on the stat sheet. Pinson led Missouri with 15 points, chipping in with one assist, the aforementioned pass to Tilmon.
“I know I made the game-winning shot, but if it weren’t for X(avier) passing the ball, I wouldn’t have made the layup,” Tilmon said. “I give the credit to him.”
While Pinson’s strong start from deep is a welcome sign for Martin and his squad, Pinson has to be wary of falling in love with 3s. After making three of his first four 3-point attempts, Pinson missed his next three attempts from deep, all coming while the Tigers were trailing in the second half.
Make or miss, Pinson is going to be open from deep constantly as teams go underneath screens to prevent his dribble drives. If Pinson can find a balance between settling for 3s and attacking the rim, he could be a dangerous guard to look out for once conference play begins next week.
“That was a tough game,” Pinson said. “I feel like that prepared us really well to go right into conference and play Tennessee next.”