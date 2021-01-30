If nothing else is true, two things have been certain for Missouri this season: Its defense is among the best in the country, and its guards are among the most inconsistent in the Southeastern Conference.
Both sentiments were reversed in the Tigers’ 102-98 overtime win against TCU on Saturday.
Xavier Pinson entered the game having scored seven, two, 27 and seven points in his past four games. On Saturday, he had a career-high 36 points, eight 3s and salvaged what looked like a TCU upset by forcing overtime with a game-tying 3 with three seconds left.
“As you can see I had the Kobe’s on, so I mean it’s just the ‘Mamba mentality,’” Pinson said about the ‘Big Stage’ Kobe 5 shoes he wore, a seemingly fitting sneaker for the occasion.
Missouri trailed by as many as 12 during the final stretch. Between the Tigers’ tightening up their defense late and Jeremiah Tilmon forcing TCU’s Kevin Samuel to foul out, Missouri made a fierce comeback that saw Pinson force overtime with 10 points in the final 2:40.
Tilmon’s presence all game kept the Tigers afloat, even when his teammates weren’t upholding the standard of defense that coach Cuonzo Martin has instilled in his group all season.
“It’s been a different Jeremiah ever since that layup against Liberty,” Martin said. “He changed his mindset … He’s as strong as anybody in America, whether you’re NBA or not.”
Missouri’s best minutes in the first half came from none other than Tilmon. The senior center had a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds and wasn’t on the floor for seven minutes of the first half. The Tigers’ defense looked as bad as it has at any point this season during that stretch.
It didn’t help that senior guard Dru Smith played six first-half minutes because of foul trouble. Missouri outscored TCU by five points in those six minutes, but the Horned Frogs made 10 of their last 12 shots in the half and led 43-38 at halftime.
The Tigers deeply missed their best perimeter defender during that time.
The Horned Frogs entered the game averaging 66.6 points, but the Tigers allowed nearly 100 points by the end of the afternoon. The performance was only the second time Missouri has allowed at least 80 points this season.
“They made shots, they made shots, they played with confidence,” Martin said. “I don’t think we defended as well, but give those guys credit. They’re all good one-on-one players, they make plays. But we didn’t defend as well.”
The Tigers spent much of the second half playing from behind, constantly reading the back of the Horned Frogs’ jerseys as bad shots led to transition buckets for coach Jamie Dixon’s group.
TCU’s Mike Miles made his presence felt as Missouri’s focus remained on leading scorer RJ Nembhard. After a 10-point first half, Miles followed with an impressive 18-point second half. But Mark Smith switching onto Miles was pivotal in the sense that it possibly kept Miles from scoring more than he did.
“Mark’s approach as a professional … He goes about his business, he works on his game,” Martin said. “He’s always gonna be a guy that plays hard and plays defense.”
By the time Tilmon’s fancy footwork and meticulous touch had earned Kevin Samuel five fouls, TCU had a convincing lead. Samuel’s disqualificaton turned the tide for the Tigers, with the team increasing its defensive at a point that was seemingly too late.
But after some clutch shots and huge rebounds from Kobe Brown, who Martin called his “MVP” after he tallied a career-high 13 boards, Missouri and the Mizzou Arena crowd were back in it.
When the Tigers forced the final stop in regulation, the momentum entirely shifted in MU’s favor. TCU gave Dru Smith and Tilmon another five minutes of game clock to anchor Missouri’s defense and gave Pinson the chance to ice the game and solidify his career performance.