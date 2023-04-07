If the heights of the NCAA Tournament weren’t enough, several players from the Missouri men’s basketball team wanted a new challenge.
That challenge: their fellow students at the MU Student Recreation Complex.
Players from the team showed up to the rec around 4 p.m. Thursday, drawing an eager crowd of students looking to test their basketball skills against Division I athletes.
It was an enthusiastic atmosphere. The small bleachers near the court were packed. Several people even watched from above, sitting on concrete slabs on a balcony that overlooks the courts.
While the students who stepped on the floor gave their best efforts, they couldn’t quite stop the Tigers from showing why they might be just slightly better than the casual basketball player. D’Moi Hodge drilled a number of circus-shot 3s, and Ben Sternberg tossed a between-the-legs lob to Noah Carter on a fast break.
Kobe Brown was among the MU players present, but he did not take the court, instead watching his teammates and chatting with students. Tre Gomillion also remained on the sidelines filming the event, likely for Sternberg’s YouTube channel, “benny buckets.”
One court eventually grew into two. The “Curly Brothers” (Sternberg and Carter) played with DeAndre Gholston, Hodge and Nick Honor on one court, while Kaleb Brown, Mabor Majak and Jackson Francois faced off against students on an adjoining court. Fans screamed for the 7-foot-2 Majak to dunk on the helpless rec hoops whenever possible.
After a successful 2022-23 campaign, the support from students the team generated was clear. MU’s reloaded roster excited fans at Mizzou Arena this past season, and Thursday’s pickup games allowed those players to enjoy some of that excitement and interact with those who supported them.
Off the court, the Tigers are reloading yet again ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Hodge, Gholston, Sternberg and Gomillion are all out of eligibility. MU has brought in Colorado State guard John Tonje and John A. Logan guard Curt Lewis, and Tigers coach Dennis Gates seems to still be searching for more potential newcomers in the portal.
The biggest question mark of the offseason, whether Kobe Brown will come back for a fifth season, still has yet to be answered. Whatever his choice, his accomplishments in four campaigns with the Tigers will certainly lead him to be remembered as one of the best to have ever put on a Missouri uniform.
Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
