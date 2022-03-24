Missouri men’s basketball is coming off a bad season. New coach Dennis Gates’ job is to turn that around. To do that, he needs to hit the transfer portal. There are more than 600 players in the transfer portal so far, and many could help Missouri in the upcoming season.
The Missourian men’s basketball beat reporters put together a list of transfers who could make an impact in Columbia, including some who have been linked with the Tigers, some who have ties to Gates and others who may be a bit out of left field.
Trevon Brazile, Anton Brookshire and Javon Pickett, Missouri
Having familiarity in the program could be key. If Gates brings Pickett back for a fifth season in Columbia, he could be a crucial cog in Gates’ first season at Missouri.
Keeping Brazile has long been talked about as one of the most important things for the new coach to do. The freshman from Springfield reportedly entered the portal to see potential name, image and likeness opportunities and is also apparently getting interest for the NBA Draft, so he is a vital asset for Gates to keep at Missouri.
Brookshire showed flashes of a good player in his first collegiate season. He missed the final month of the season with a wrist injury and had fallen out of the rotation before then, but he has potential, which has been noted by several coaches. Point guard is a position Missouri needs badly, and someone with Brookshire’s upside could develop into a solid SEC player. Should he be a starter in Gates' first season? Probably not. But he could be a good player to have in the rotation.
Noah Carter, Northern Iowa
Carter reportedly has been talked to by Missouri, but has no set date for a commitment. He would be a good addition to the Tigers, averaging 15 points and 4.1 rebounds this season for Northern Iowa. He had a solid season in the Missouri Valley and reportedly has spoken with several high-major programs.
Ja’Monta Black, Missouri State
The Rock Bridge product appears to be on his way out of Springfield. Black started all but one game for Missouri State and averaged seven points as a guard this season. He could represent a good addition to the Tigers’ rotation, and his relationship with other Columbia products could be key if others were to hit the portal.
Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley
Missouri needs a consistent presence in the paint, and Aimaq would provide that. Widely regarded as the top player in the portal so far, he averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game this past season for a decent Utah Valley team.
Missouri reportedly also has expressed interest in his services, which would greatly help a team that needed assistance in that area.
Cam Hayes, North Carolina State
Hayes wasn't as good as he was expected to be at NC State. He averaged seven points and 2.1 assists per game, which wasn't what was expected of a former top-75 recruit.
He still has the potential to be that kind of player,however, and has a lot of upside for wherever he lands. If that landing spot were to be in a Missouri team desperate for a true point guard, he could turn his collegiate career around.
Antonio Reeves, Illinois State
Reeves will by no means be a prospect that flies under the radar this offseason. If Gates is going to bring him to Columbia, he will have to beat out other big programs. Coming off a 20 point scoring average — which led the Missouri Valley Conference last season — the Chicago native has shown steady improvement in his ability to score. Not only does the 6-foot-6 guard score , but he does it effectively too. The Second-Team All-MVC selection averaged 47% shooting including 39% from behind the arc.
While Reeves may not be the ball handling point guard that is clearly missing from MU’s roster at the moment, his scoring ability is something the Tigers need, considering they were dead last in the SEC in scoring. Reeves and Gates share a common hometown in Chicago, which may just help get the Redbirds transfer to Missouri.
Grant Basile, Wright State
Basile entered the transfer portal after reaching the NCAA Tournament with the Raiders last season. The 6-9 forward averaged 18.4 points a game, 8.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.6 blocks per game in his fourth season at the college level. The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, product also scored 21 points in the loss to Arizona in the first round of the tournament. Analysts have deemed Basile as one of the top players in the portal so far.
Basile and Gates are already quite familiar with each other, given they both spent the past three seasons in the Horizon League. Just like Gates, it seems that Basile is looking to transition into high-major basketball . Despite only one year of eligibility left, he could play a key role in turning Missouri’s program around.
Camren Wynter, Drexel
Wynter has shown the ability to both pass and score as a true point guard in his time at Drexel. This last season, he averaged 15.8 points a game along with 4.6 assists. His 43% shooting percentage also helped him grab First-Team All-Colonial Conference honors during his senior season.
Like Basile, Wynter only has one season of eligibility left and is most likely looking to play more competitive basketball. Although it may be a long shot for Wynter to end up in Missouri next season, being a traditional point guard certainly helps his case since the Tigers are in major need in that position.