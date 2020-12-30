Coach Cuonzo Martin has said several times this season that AP Top 25 teams are “ranked for a reason.” Tennessee came into Mizzou Arena ranked No. 7 in the country for a number of reasons, but one reason trumps all: defense.
Tennessee’s defense is suffocating, disruptive and possibly the best in the country. Senior Yves Pons typically mans the middle for the Volunteers, commanding attention as their defensive anchor. He did nothing less in Tennessee’s monster 73-53 win over Missouri on Wednesday night in both teams’ first conference game of the season.
“Pons is a good basketball player,” Martin said. “Though they have talented guys, and he might be sixth or seventh on that team as far as scoring, I think he’s probably the most valuable guy on both sides of the basketball, in my opinion. What he brings to the table, his athleticism, especially on the defensive side of the ball, whether he’s blocking shots or changing shots, he’s fun to watch.”
Like the rest of Tennessee’s defenders, Pons was everywhere. He had a couple of early blocks at the rim, beat Missouri players to their spots and was overall a pest to Missouri’s offense. The 6-foot-6 forward finished with three blocks, seemingly all at pivotal times.
Pons’ presence extends beyond the box score. Stat sheets don’t count the number of times an offense was rattled inside or second guessed itself just based on the actions of a single player. Pons’ contests and constant energy around the rim eventually had Missouri players looking defeated.
The Tigers shot a measly 36% from the field, and with little success around the rim early on due to the presence of Pons, they found time to hoist up quite a few 3-pointers. Missouri isn’t an efficient 3-point shooting squad, entering the game shooting 28.4% from deep. But its Wednesday night’s performance was outright low, shooting 3-for-16 from beyond the arc.
Missouri never found its rhythm from anywhere on the floor, and Tennessee subsequently dominated. The first five minutes of the game told the story for the Tigers, and many fans at home knew that the early struggles were no fluke.
The Volunteers are just a talented team, likely even a Final Four team. They have the talent. Though Pons isn’t even a top five scorer on the team, his defensive presence makes up for that and makes him arguably the most significant piece among Tennessee’s masterful defense. It was more than enough to make Missouri appear as a shell of itself and just enough to come away with a 20-point win at Mizzou Arena.
“We watched the film, they did what they do,” Martin said. “We just didn’t do what we did well enough.”