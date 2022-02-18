By halftime, Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III were the only Missouri men's basketball players with more than one field goal. Mississippi State had four players with two or more field goals.
That was never going to lead to success for the Tigers.
The only reason Missouri kept the game close for large periods of time in the 68-49 loss in Starkville, Mississippi, was free throws. The Tigers shot just 31.4% from the field and 17.6% from the 3-point line, but 87.5% on 16 attempts at the charity stripe. Once the free throws dried up and the Bulldogs were more disciplined on defense, the game was as good as done.
It was the fourth time this season the Tigers have been held to 50 or fewer points.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has preached throughout the season that his team cannot "settle for threes." Martin said that, though he still needs to look at the film, he didn't think that was the case for the most part.
For the season, the Tigers rank No. 341 of 350 Division I men's teams in 3-point shooting percentage and No. 240 in field goal percentage.
"I thought the ones with Kobe (Brown) and Ronnie, those were wide open threes. Those have to fall," Martin said. "We want you to shoot those... Those were good looks."
Pickett was the only Missouri player who had more than eight points at the under-eight timeout. Mississippi State had three players in double digits by that point.
Pickett finished with 11 points; DeGray finished with 13. Brown finished with eight points on 3 of 10 shooting from the field. The Tigers are now 0-12 when he finished with fewer than 10 points.
"(If) we get those three-balls up top, we're a different team," Martin said. "You'd like to see somebody go with Kobe and Ronnie up top because I thought we had some great looks there."
Part of the offensive woes came in the paint. Missouri typically has its most reliable offense inside the key but settled for an SEC play season-low 20 points in the paint. That, in part, comes down to Brown not finding success down low, but also with Mississippi State's centers' play.
For the most part, the Bulldogs played inside without going up for blocks but instead walled up at the basket.
"I just think (it) was just rushing shots," DeGray said. "We weren't taking it strong to the hoop.... I think we were trying to get more of a foul instead of making a shot."
Any realistic chance of Missouri playing past the SEC Tournament vanished long ago. The Tigers have long struggled on the offensive end, leaving the defense more exposed.
Now with even the NIT likely not being there to play for, all that's left for Missouri is to avoid the dreaded opening day with the SEC bottom feeders at the conference tournament in Tampa, Florida, as if it would bring solace to a dire season.
"It was a tough day at the office," DeGray said.