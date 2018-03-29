Three days after he announced his intentions to forgo the remainder of his Missouri career to enter the NBA Draft, Michael Porter Jr. has signed with an agent and nullified any chance of returning to the Tigers.
Porter announced his signing with Chicago-based firm Priority Sports on Thursday via his Instagram account.
Priority Sports, headed by CEO and longtime agent Mark Bartelstein, also represents Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal — a St. Louis native — and Brooklyn Nets veteran DeMarre Carroll — a former Missouri standout.
As long as they don’t sign with an agent, underclassmen who declare for the draft are allowed to return to college and retain their eligibility by May 30. The NBA Draft is June 21 in Brooklyn.
Underclassmen such as Porter and others who want to test the professional waters can participate in April’s Portsmouth Invitational and May’s NBA Draft Combine and are allowed to attend one tryout for each of the 30 NBA teams.
Jontay Porter, Michael Porter Jr.’s younger brother and former Missouri teammate, has yet to update his draft status since the Tigers’ season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He could elect to enter the draft pool but not hire an agent, which would allow him to return to Missouri for his sophomore season after receiving feedback from NBA teams.