After 18 days and four consecutive losses, Missouri men's basketball finally got back in the winning column. It wasn't the Tigers' best performance of the season, but they did just enough to come out of College Station, Texas, with a 70-66 win over Texas A&M.
It was a much-needed win for Missouri, which has been playing better since losing on the road to Arkansas on Jan. 12. The Tigers didn't have the results to show for that improvement though, losing five of six games going into Saturday. But with that, Missouri finally put it all together and got a win.
The Tigers' best performance this season is still likely the upset over then-No. 15 Alabama, but the win over the Aggies may finally provide the momentum shift they need. While the same was said after the win over the Crimson Tide, the improved performances, Iowa State aside, seem to indicate that this team is moving in the right direction after a poor start to the season.
Brown is back
Kobe Brown is Missouri's most important player. That has been obvious from the first game of the season.
In recent games, Brown hadn't played to his potential, not scoring more than eight points since the Jan. 18 win over Ole Miss. In that time, Missouri was 0-4.
The Tigers are 9-4 when Brown scores double-digit points, but are 0-9 when he doesn't. Against the Aggies, Brown finished with 21 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has talked about needing to get Brown going again, saying that he doesn't need 30 points but does need to get around 15.
Brown's assists were crucial as well. He did a solid job of finding teammates on the perimeter after A&M opted to double-team him in the post. Tigers' forward Ronnie DeGray III made note of that helping Missouri postgame, and Brown noted that Martin had done things to get him more isolated in the paint.
If the Tigers are to turn the season around and start getting more results like A&M, Brown needs more games like that.
Kaleb Brown coming into his role
Kaleb Brown was impressive again against Texas A&M. Since playing a key role in the upset against Alabama, Kaleb Brown has been one of the first players off the bench for Martin.
While Kaleb Brown is yet to put up points in the same level as his brother, Kobe Brown, he has impressed with his ball handling and off-ball work.
He finished with just two points in College Station, but was tied for a team-high six rebounds. The Aggies were beating Missouri on the glass before Kaleb Brown checked into the game.
Martin said Kaleb Brown was close to making his first-career start Saturday but decided against it at the last minute because it would be a difficult environment for someone to make their first start.
With Javon Pickett out with a head injury and DaJuan Gordon getting into foul trouble early, Kaleb Brown was the next man up. With games on the road against Vanderbilt and at home against Ole Miss on the horizon, Kaleb Brown could feasibly see increased minutes in the near future.
Perimeter defense struggles
Missouri's 3-point defense has been an area of concern all season. Kansas City's Evan Gilyard II showed it in the second game of the season and it's been on display since.
It started to get better once SEC play began, but there are still issues. Texas A&M shot 7 for 15 from behind the arc Saturday, with five of those scores coming from Hayden Hefner, who only had two points in SEC play prior to Saturday.
For the season, the Tigers' opponents shoot 35.6% from the 3-point line, which is No. 290 of 350 in Division I men's basketball. They have improved defensively, but the 3-point line remains an issue.