For the first time since switching to the SEC, Missouri men's basketball completed a season sweep of Ole Miss. The Tigers have historically struggled against the Rebels, but coach Cuonzo Martin's team looked firmly in control throughout both games this season.
The 74-68 Missouri win may flatter Ole Miss, which struggled throughout the night with foul trouble and shooting from the 3-point line. Tigers guard Javon Pickett said that his team "took our foot off the gas" and allowed the Rebels to get back into it.
Heading into a game against Arkansas on Tuesday, Missouri needs to take momentum from this win if it is to avoid playing the first day of the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida. The Tigers have struggled with building off positive results, often following up momentous wins with disappointing defeats.
Better 3-point shooting
Missouri is not known for its ability to shoot from the 3-point line. If anything, it's known for its lack of ability to do so.
That wasn't the case Saturday, as the Tigers shot 50% from deep. Against Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Missouri shot 20% from behind the arc.
Martin attributed the improvement to his team playing to its identity more than it did against the Commodores, where he said the Tigers didn't "play as Mizzou" and settled for shots from the outside instead of working into the paint.
The shot selection Saturday was far better than it was Tuesday, particularly in the first half. DaJuan Gordon hit three 3s in front of the Ole Miss bench after the ball was worked around and found him for the open shot.
It was a stark contrast to Ole Miss, which shot 22.2% from the 3-point line.
Need better from Coleman
Since SEC play began, Jarron Coleman has been one of Missouri's better players. That is, at least, until the past couple of games.
Coleman finished with zero points on 0-for-6 shooting from the field against Ole Miss, marking the only time he's failed to score in a Tigers uniform. He fouled out late in the game to end a bad personal night. He also struggled in the loss to Vanderbilt and only played three minutes in the second half.
Coleman had been playing well, taking some of the pressure off Kobe Brown to be Missouri's main scoring outlet. He has struggled in recent games, but he can still provide for the Tigers. He ended Saturday with three assists, but overall he needs to be better for Missouri to have success.
Pickett's welcome return
Javon Pickett missed two games after sustaining a head injury against Iowa State on Jan. 29.
He scored a team-high 15 points off the bench against the Commodores off the bench and followed it up with another team-high 14 points against Ole Miss.
Martin spoke extensively about how missing Pickett meant Missouri didn't have some of the "grit" and "experience" needed to be successful in SEC play. In the two games without him, the Tigers were clearly missing his presence.
Pickett is one of Missouri's most important players. He showed that against the Rebels. When Coleman picked up a foul in the second half, Pickett calmed him down and gathered the team before the ensuing free throws. That is the leadership the Tigers had been missing that will be crucial in coming games.