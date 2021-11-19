It wasn't exactly a great performance, but Missouri's 54-37 win over Northern Illinois was the result it needed to rebound from the loss to Kansas City. While the Tigers were by no means perfect — or even good for that matter — there were some positives to take from the win.
However, those positives should be taken with a grain of salt. There's a reason the Huskies were picked last in the Mid-American Conference and are ranked No. 316 in the KenPom rankings. The win moved Missouri up to No. 113 in KenPom.
But even so, many feared the worst for this game after the Roos dominated in Columbia, so maybe some positives are the things to look at.
Perimeter defense was good
Missouri struggled in its first two games at guarding the perimeter. Against Central Michigan, Jermaine Jackson Jr. hit fives 3s. The Chippewas shot 30% from behind the arc, largely because of Jackson's five.
Kansas City's Evan Gilyard II was unstoppable from behind the arc Monday, hitting 6-8 from three-point land and finishing with 28 points as his Roos handily beat the Tigers. As a team, Kansas City shot 47.8% from behind the arc.
That made it clear — sink the threes, and you have a chance to beat Missouri.
But coach Cuonzo Martin appeared to have made adjustments against Northern Illinois. The Huskies shot a measly 19% from 3 and their two best scorers — Keshawn Williams and Trendon Hankerson — were limited to a combined 15 points on a 4-27 shooting performance.
Wilmore's big night
Jordan Wilmore came into the game against Northern Illinois with seven career points. The 7-foot-3 center didn't play a lot last season, and has been the subject of a lot of talk in the offseason and early season.
After two slow games against Central Michigan and Kansas City, where he scored a total three points, people were questioning why he was talked of so highly in the leadup to the season.
He gave a glimpse of the answer Thursday, having a career night with 11 points, including four backboard-shaking dunks, and six rebounds. That's the kind of performance Martin needs from the big man if he is to continue in a starting role.
"I think it's just Jordan understanding, 'I can be just as good as any big guy,'" Martin said postgame. "But you have to believe that. You have to put a tremendous amount of hours it — exhausting hours. ... I think he's probably 75% there."
Offense was stagnant, uninspiring
Outside Wilmore and Kobe Brown, there wasn't a ton going for Missouri on the offensive end of the court against Northern Illinois. An argument could be made for Ronnie DeGray III — as he finished with 10 points — but the Tigers are yet to live up to the faster-tempo offense that was expected this season.
Brown scored or assisted on 11 of Missouri's 20 field goals, and better teams will spot that and cut it off. The Tigers' have been too predictable on the offensive end.
Most of Missouri's success against the Huskies came in the paint, where the Tigers scored 34 of their points. That isn't a bad thing, having a good presence in the key is vital to being successful, especially in a very competitive SEC.
Missouri's problem comes behind the arc. The Tigers shot just 14.3% from 3 against Northern Illinois. While it was an all-round bad shooting game for both teams, this trend isn't new.
It's been a steady decline in efficiency since the season opener. The Tigers shot 33.3% from from 3 against Central Michigan, then 28.6% against Kansas City and then the dismal shooting night against the Huskies on Thursday.
The Tigers have scored 78, 66 and 54 points in each game in order of play.
That could be, in some part, because of Amari Davis' fall off in scoring since the season began. The Green Bay transfer scored a respectable 14 points against the Chippewas, with six coming from 3s. He hasn't hit a 3 since opening night, scoring five against Kansas City and none against Northern Illinois.
Given he was one of the players expected to come in and perform, this is an alarming sign for Missouri. DeGray could step into that role, but then the Tigers would lose a large spark off the bench given how important he has been as the sixth man.
Missouri needs to find a solution to the dipping scoring performances quickly. The schedule after Thanksgiving isn't one that will be forgiving of these mistakes, with Wichita State, Kansas, Illinois and Liberty — all tournament teams last season — on the horizon before getting into conference play.