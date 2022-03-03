It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Men’s college basketball conference tournaments have started, and the NCAA Tournament bracket is finally starting to come together. This is a fun time. Maybe even a silly time. No matter what, it is a wonderful time.
The Missourian MU men’s basketball beat reporters, Anthony Kristensen and Matt Brolley, got together and predicted the winners of each conference tournament. Some of them have in-depth descriptions of why they chose who they did, others don’t. How many people in mid-Missouri are truly invested in the Southwestern Athletic Conference? Probably not many.
Regardless, we picked winners of each of the Division I conference tournaments. Agree? Disagree? Let us know.
America East
Kristensen: Vermont
Brolley: Vermont
American Athletic
Kristensen: Houston
Brolley: SMU
Atlantic 10
Kristensen: Dayton
Brolley: St. Bonaventure
As a St. Louisan, I was tempted to say Saint Louis, but my mind prevailed over my heart. Dayton is starting to play some really good basketball and could surprise some people and take the A10.
- Kristensen
ACC
Kristensen: Duke
Brolley: Duke
Well, let’s face it. The ACC is down.
There’s no doubt that this is the weakest the conference has been in a long time, but that shouldn’t take anything away from this Duke team. The Blue Devils are a team that could make a deep run in the tournament and are the clear favorites to win the ACC title, and with good reason.
Paolo Banchero is one of the best freshmen in the country. Wendell Moore is playing well. Trevor Keels is coming into his own. All that paired with it being coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season makes Duke the clear favorite for the ACC title and one of the top choices to win in the big dance.
- Kristensen
ASUN
Kristensen: Liberty
Brolley: Liberty
I think Missouri fans have witnessed first hand how good Liberty can be after losing 66-45 in December. The Flames’ ability to control the tempo should make them favorites to dance in March for the second straight season.
- Brolley
Big 12
Kristensen: Baylor
Brolley: Kansas
This was one of the tougher ones to call. The Big 12, top to bottom, is arguably the best conference. When making my decision, I narrowed it down to Baylor, Kansas and Texas Tech.
I know, not exactly rocket science, but that’s where we are.
I chose Baylor because the Bears are getting hot at the right moment. Adam Flagler averages 13.9 points and is one of the more underrated players around. Coach Scott Drew knows how to win when it matters, too. Baylor waltzed over pretty much every team it played in March last season.
I don’t think the Bears will win the NCAA Tournament again, but I think they can make a run at it and win the Big 12 Tournament.
- Kristensen
I agree with Anthony on the depth of the Big 12 this season. I wouldn’t be too surprised if ninth-seeded West Virginia made a run to the championship game. However, I do believe the Jayhawks will catch fire in Kansas City and make a case to be a top seed in the bracket.
- Brolley
Big East
Kristensen: Providence
Brolley: Connecticut
The Big East is one of the most interesting conferences in the country this season. It was far stronger than most people expected, and Providence may embody that surprise more than any other team.
The Friars won the regular-season conference title and have looked every bit as good as their record shows. Providence has won 14 games decided by fewer than 10 points, which shows it can handle the pressure that comes with the conference and NCAA Tournaments.
- Kristensen
When UConn is making some noise in the ending stages of the season, it seems like you can never count it out. When the Huskies won it in 2011 and 2014, they caught fire in the Big East Tournament. Now that UConn is back in the Big East after a brief stint with the American Conference, it might just happen again.
- Brolley
Big Sky
Kristensen: Montana State
Brolley: Northern Colorado
Big South
Kristensen: Winthrop
Brolley: Longwood
Big 10
Kristensen: Illinois
Brolley: Purdue
Anyone can beat anyone in the Big 10, which made this one tough to call.
I went with Illinois simply because I expect Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier to get hot. Cockburn is one of the best players in the country and has shown it throughout the season. We saw it in person against Missouri.
He can change a game on his own. I expect to see that a lot in the conference tournament.
- Kristensen
Losing some games lately against Michigan State and Wisconsin, I think Purdue will have something to prove in Indianapolis. The 7-foot-4 Zach Edey continues to dominate more and more each game and paired with lethal guard Jaden Ivey, it could be trouble for the rest of the conference.
- Brolley
Big West
Kristensen: Long Beach State
Brolley: Long Beach State
Colonial Athletic
Kristensen: Hofstra
Brolley: UNC Wilmington
Conference USA
Kristensen: North Texas
Brolley: Middle Tennessee State
Horizon League
Kristensen: Wright State
Brolley: Wright State
Ivy League
Kristensen: Yale
Brolley: Princeton
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Kristensen: Iona
Brolley: Iona
Rick Pitino is a hall of famer for a reason. Iona is the best team in the MAAC and a potential sleeper for a run in the NCAA Tournament. This was an easy pick.
- Kristensen
Mid-America
Kristensen: Ohio
Brolley: Toledo
Mid-Eastern
Kristensen: Norfolk State
Brolley: North Carolina Central
Missouri Valley
Kristensen: Missouri State
Brolley: Loyola Chicago
If Rock Bridge product Isiaih Mosley gets hot, there’s no one in the MVC who can stop him. One of the most prolific scorers in the country, Missouri State has a chance at the conference tournament and an NCAA bid if he plays as well as he can.
- Kristensen
Sister Jean. The maroon and gold scarfs. 1963 National Champions. Loyola Chicago has emerged as a dominant mid-major program in the last couple of years. Despite losing coach Porter Moser to Oklahoma last season, I think new coach, Drew Valentine, will be able to get the Ramblers hot in Arch Madness.
- Brolley
Mountain West
Kristensen: Colorado State
Brolley: Wyoming
Those who have been following me know I love Wyoming. So it pains me to not pick the Cowboys.
However, they’ve cooled down. Colorado State has started to heat up. The MWC is one of the most interesting mid-major conferences this season, and one of six teams could win the title.
In the end, I went with the Rams. Niko Medved’s team has had some blunders, but Colorado State is my pick for the Mountain West.
- Kristensen
Northeast
Kristensen: Wagner
Brolley: Long Island
Ohio Valley
Kristensen: Murray State
Brolley: Murray State
Murray State is good. Very good. Most other OVC teams are not. This one was easy.
- Kristensen
After the Racers beat Belmont, which is clearly the second-best team in the OVC, by a score of 76-43, it seems that they are going to be just fine.
- Brolley
Pac-12
Kristensen: Arizona
Brolley: Arizona
Arizona could win the national championship. The Wildcats are that good. I’d be stunned if they don’t at least make the Elite Eight.
There aren’t many Pac-12 teams that can really hold a candle to Arizona. Losses to UCLA and Colorado aside, the Wildcats have dominated. With the Bruins fading and USC not having the same quality, it’s tough to see anyone beating Arizona.
- Kristensen
First-year coach Tommy Lloyd inherited a great roster from Sean Miller. The European-style offense has had opposing defenses baffled all season and the Wildcat defense has been quietly improving as well. In Lloyd’s 8-man rotation, six of them are foreign-born players. If you haven’t watched the Wildcats yet, you might want to before making your bracket.
- Brolley
Patriot League
Kristensen: Navy
Brolley: Colgate
SEC
Kristensen: Kentucky
Brolley: Kentucky
I was a bit surprised to see us agree on this one. Kentucky is one of the better teams in the country but has struggled for some consistency, dropping a bad game here and there.
The Wildcats have also had injury issues throughout the season, particularly in the game against Auburn. If they can stay healthy and John Calipari is at the top of his coaching game, they could win this tournament and make a push in the big dance.
However, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas and even Alabama could win it. The SEC Tournament should be a good one.
- Kristensen
Like Anthony, I believe this is a toss up between the top-four teams in the league. I don’t think Alabama has found the consistency to win four games in four days, but the other top teams have.
When it comes down to the final days of the SEC Tournament, fatigue definitely sets in. Things like rebounding and inside scoring become very important. Luckily for the Wildcats, they have one of the best big men in the country with Oscar Tshiebwe. Tshiebwe leads the country with 15.3 rebounds, which accompanies his 16.9 point scoring average.
- Brolley
Southern
Kristensen: Chattanooga
Brolley: Wofford
Southland
Kristensen: New Orleans
Brolley: Southeastern Louisiana
Southwestern Athletic
Kristensen: Southern
Brolley: Texas Southern
Summit League
Kristensen: South Dakota State
Brolley: South Dakota State
See the Ohio Valley explanation and apply it to South Dakota State. Very easy to pick.
Sorry, UMKC.
- Kristensen
Sun Belt
Kristensen: Texas State
Brolley: Appalachian State
West Coast
Kristensen: Gonzaga
Brolley: Gonzaga
I was half-tempted to say St. Mary’s for some variance, but Gonzaga won’t let that happen. The Zags are the best team in the WCC and could win the NCAA Tournament. Calling a different team to win the conference, as much as it has improved in the past year, would be foolish.
- Kristensen
Given that we just witnessed the Zags losing to St. Mary’s last weekend, I don’t think Gonzaga loses a second WCC game this season. Also with the odd conference tournament bracket, all the Bulldogs need to do is win two games, not three or four like most teams.
- Brolley
Western Athletic
Kristensen: Stephen F. Austin
Brolley: New Mexico State