As a roster of fresh faces gets set to take the court for MU men’s basketball, head coach Dennis Gates added a familiar name to his staff, hiring Phil Pressey as a graduate assistant Friday.
Pressey posted a video to Twitter announcing that he would try his hand at coaching with his alma mater.
While I love this game playing-wise, I'm happy to change my perspective and get into coaching. My alma mater @MizzouHoops is a good starting point. Basketball has given me so much, and now it's my turn to do the same. pic.twitter.com/y1z4u1QnAd— Phil Pressey (@philpressey) June 24, 2022
Pressey has a laundry list of accomplishments as a player with the Tigers. A four-star recruit from Dallas, Pressey played from 2010-13 during MU’s transition from the Big 12 to the SEC, earning All-Big 12 third-team honors in 2012. He was a finalist for the Bob Cousy award given to the nation’s top point guard twice and earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2013.
Pressey was a part of the 2012 Tigers squad which earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and is the all-time assists leader.
Following his tenure with the Tigers, Pressey bounced around the NBA with Boston, Philadelphia and Phoenix as well as several teams in Europe.
Coaching runs in the Pressey family. Phil’s father, Paul served as an assistant coach with several NBA teams and is now on the staff at St. John's.