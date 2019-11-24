After losing in overtime at Xavier in its first Power Five conference game of the season, Missouri men’s basketball gets another chance for a resume-building win against Butler on Monday in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
Missouri and Butler have a surprising amount of similarities.
Both teams were picked to finish in the bottom half of their conferences by conference media.
Both teams missed out on the NCAA tournament last season after making it the previous year.
Neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25, but both are viewed favorably by advanced statistics; Butler ranks No. 21 on KenPom while Missouri ranks slightly lower at No. 30.
Both teams played Wofford and Morehead State in their last two games, and both beat them by a combined 37 points.
One difference, though, is that, unlike Missouri, Butler enters the Hall of Fame Classic undefeated, winning its first Power Five matchup against Minnesota 64-56 in Indianapolis.
The Bulldogs entered the season led by preseason All-Big East First Team guard Kamar Baldwin. The 6-foot-1 senior is a two-way menace, averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 assists on 48/37/90 shooting splits through five games.
“I just think he is strong, athletic, gets to the rim, slashes, physical guard that can make the 3 ball but really does a good job of getting in the lane and making plays,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Friday. “He can also run the point if you need them to, and he's a physical guy who knows how to get downhill. So I think what makes him good is he can do a lot of things and he's not reckless with the basketball.”
Last season, Butler’s offense became too reliant on Baldwin. Playing without many scoring threats around him, Baldwin had to shoulder too large a load on offense, and his efficiency and defense suffered as a result.
So far this season, that problem has been remedied. Butler has four starters averaging in double figures, providing a much more balanced attack and easing the Baldwin’s burden on offense.
Butler also struggled in the frontcourt last season, making a matchup with Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon daunting. The Bulldogs added junior transfer Bryce Nze to fill that role, and Nze has played well thus far, averaging 13.6 points and adding 7.6 rebounds per game.
A more experienced team that plays at a slower pace, the Bulldogs have done a much better job taking care of the basketball than Missouri, averaging six fewer turnovers per game.
But with both teams playing so well on the defensive end, the game might hinge on outside shooting. Missouri’s shooting struggles have been well documented, while Butler has found success early on, shooting 37% from 3-point distance.
Martin has noticed teams going under screens against the Tigers with greater frequency this season, but he is confident the shots will start to fall.
“I haven’t lost a lot of sleep because there’s so many other things, and what we always talk about as a staff (is), if they’re in the gym, that’s one thing,” Martin said. “And then if they’re shooting open shots and they’re not falling, that’s part of it. ... I wouldn’t say losing a lot of sleep over it, but you’d like for shots to go down.”
If Missouri can shoot slightly better, take care of the basketball and, as always, keep Jeremiah Tilmon out of foul trouble, they should be in good position to pick up a big early season win.
