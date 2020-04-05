Missouri men's basketball has struck gold the past few years in the transfer market.
In each of his three seasons in Columbia, coach Cuonzo Martin has snagged players that immediately turned into top contributors for the Tigers. From Kassius Robertson (Canisius) to Mark Smith (Illinois) to Dru Smith (Evansville), Martin and his staff have shown a knack for getting experienced talents.
As Missouri made the top four Sunday for prized Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner, Martin is now in serious position to land another seasoned stud.
Turner, a 6-foot-4 guard from Detroit, announced in March that he'd be entering the transfer portal after four seasons with the Falcons. With the exception of his redshirt freshman season, Turner has been a dynamite scorer every year at Bowling Green: 15.9 points per game in 2017-18 was eclipsed by 18.2 points the next year, then 18.8 points this season.
A two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection, the Tigers are battling with Marquette and Iowa State for Turner's services, with a potential return to Bowling Green on the table as well. Stadium's Jeff Goodman has Turner at No. 2 on his list of the top 20 immediately eligible transfers in college basketball, speaking highly of his elite scoring skills.
“Big-time three-level scorer," Goodman said in the article. "Has a gift for getting places with the ball. He is really good on or off the ball. He’s one of those guys, if he gets it going, you’re in for a long night. Whichever high-major he ends up at, he will likely be their best player.”
Goodman tweeted that Turner is hoping to finalize his destination for next season in the next week. If Turner chose the Tigers, just how well would he fit into the team? The Missourian broke down what makes Turner the talent he is and what his role would be if he does end up choosing the Tigers.
Strengths
Turner is a workhorse with the ball in his hands, featuring one of the MAC's highest usage rates last year (he took 28.6% of Bowling Green's shots in league play) in addition to leading the conference in field goal attempts in 2018-19. He averaged at least 32.2 minutes per game over each of the last three seasons and is more than comfortable being "the guy" when his team needs a bucket.
His efficiency dipped slightly from his sophomore to junior years, needing more shots per game last year to maintain his scoring pace. But perhaps the most underrated piece of Turner's game is how intelligent he is on the floor.
Turner was the best player in the MAC last year at forcing contact and getting players to foul him, averaging 5.6 fouls drawn per 40 minutes per KenPom. He was efficient when he he did get to the line, shooting 84.6% from it this season. That mark fits right in with a Tigers' team that's coming off its best single-season free throw percentage in school history (78%).
That discipline correlated on the defensive end, too, as Turner was third in the MAC in 2019-20 in fouls committed per 40 minutes (1.8). Missouri as a team averaged 21.2 fouls per game in 2019-20 (340th nationally), with several of the Tigers' games having almost comical amounts of stoppages to them. Turner's tendency to not draw whistles would be much appreciated by Missouri's coaching staff.
In perhaps his finest performance last year, a 33-point, six rebound and six assist game against Ball State, Turner showed what he does best with the ball. He's excellent at both creating space and utilizing the space he does have, even if it's while he's surrounded by lankier players when driving to the basket.
The best part of Turner's game is shot creating. While his style demands him to be a high-volume scorer, it simultaneously doesn't feel forced; Turner will freely shoot — and often make — step-back, off the dribble or off-balance looks. He doesn't fear contact and will be aggressive at the rim, but if a teammate is in passing distance with open space, Turner can and will find him.
39.7% of Turner's shots are 2-point jumpers according to Hoop-Math, which is the most frequent shot he takes after shots at the rim (31.1%) and 3-pointers (29.2%). His very low percentage of assisted 2-point jumpers (1.8%), however, suggests that he's not a catch-and-shoot player, but rather someone that thrives in the halfcourt and does best when told to go out and make a play.
Weaknesses
Martin demands that his players be elite on-ball defenders, and Turner is fairly average to below average in that regard. He forced less than a steal per game last season and his defensive plus/minus rating has only been positive once at the end of the year, when it was 0.1 in 2018-19.
Turner also doesn't have the elite athleticism shown by the likes of players like Xavier Pinson, being more prone to forcing contact in the paint rather than rising up over defenders. His jump shot has a very high arc as a possible compensation for a lack of a high vertical leap, which does have a bonus of being harder to block if Turner is quick in getting the ball out of his hands.
Being a high-volume scorer sometimes has its drawbacks, especially if that player is having an off night. As much as there were outings like when Turner went for 26 points on 11 for 19 shooting against LSU last year, there always seemed to be a game right around the corner of Turner turning into a supplemental player, like his woeful five points on 1 for 12 shooting against Northern Illinois.
Granted, Turner had many more games like LSU's than Northern Illinois's last season, scoring in double figures in all but four games. Nonetheless, there's always that risk of having a dud of a night on the floor with a player that commands the offense as often as he does.
Outside of those quips, the rest of Turner's game is merely good rather than great, which is a testament to how well-rounded of a player he is.
His 3-point percentage of 36.1% last year isn't eye-popping, but he would've been the second-best option on a Missouri team that shot an abysmal 29.7% from beyond the arc. Turner has OK rebounding numbers (4.6 rebounds per game last year) but doesn't find himself in position for offensive boards often, finishing with a lower rate per game last year than Missouri guards Dru Smith and Javon Pickett.
Where does he fit?
Turner committing to the Tigers would instantly inject Missouri with a prolific, proven high-level scorer that can get the team a bucket, something that its backcourt struggled mightily to do at times in Martin's motion offense.
It'd give Martin the luxury of having three guards with three different scoring styles on command: Turner's elite shot creating, Pinson's ridiculous athleticism and Dru Smith's savvy floor general style could open the Tigers up to run a variety of new sets, plays and options to score points.
Would Turner be an All-SEC guard in the making? It's anyone's guess. It'd be determined by how he handles the leap from the Western Michigans and Ohios of the MAC to the Kentuckys and Auburns of the SEC. But it helps to note that the last grad transfer Missouri snagged turned out pretty good — Kassius Robertson ended up scoring 16.3 points per game in his lone season in Columbia in 2017-18, a career-high for the Canadian and a stat that helped earn him an All-SEC selection that year.
But a Turner commitment would also mean that Missouri's backcourt would become even more clogged. Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Pinson and Pickett all started at least 11 games last year, while the veteran Turner has started 90 straight games.
Assuming Turner starts, that means Martin and his staff have some decisions to make. Run him with Dru Smith and Pinson, the guard tandem that started in Missouri's best stretch of the season? Start a four-guard lineup with Pickett or Mark Smith that sacrifices height for wing scoring? The options are plentiful.
Whoever ends up with Turner will gain an elite offensive talent that tested the NBA Draft waters in 2019 but eventually returned to school. Yet for Missouri's sake, it may just have the quality experience with transfers best for Turner.