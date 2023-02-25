After hard-fought games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State in the preceding week, Missouri men's basketball needed a complete performance on the road against a Georgia team that did not give MU anything easy in the first half.
Missouri started the contest cold from 3, not making a field goal from beyond the arc until the 10:34 mark of the opening period. As the early misses piled up, the Tigers adjusted, staying in the game through production inside the arc.
MU's positive post play and in-game adjustments kickstarted a red-hot second-half shooting performance. Missouri took over the game in the last 20 minutes, cruising to an 85-63 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
The Tigers (21-8, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) won the battle in the trenches by creating patient offense and earning free points in the paint from transition defense. MU outscored Georgia 32-18 in the paint and tied the Bulldogs on the glass at 28. Defensively, the Tigers forced 19 turnovers. That led to 32 points.
Georgia’s defensive game plan forced Missouri's bigs into double teams, not allowing easy dribble-drive penetration and slowing the Tigers down. The Bulldogs zeroed in on Kobe Brown, attempting to double team MU's star whenever possible.
After some early turnovers, the Tigers figured out the Bulldogs’ defense, carving it apart in the second half by moving the ball from inside to outside.
"Halfway through the game we noticed that (Georgia's) rotation and their trapping came from below and we sent those cutters, and it's hard to tell shooters to not space and become cutters so that's when they made the mental adjustment," MU coach Dennis Gates said. "But we told them at halftime what to do."
Missouri continued to counter Georgia’s double teams by passing out of them — and the Tigers began making their 3s. MU scored its first points of the second half when Nick Honor gathered the ball under the basket and found an open D’Moi Hodge, who knocked down a 3.
As the Tigers pulled away in the final period they got paint production on both ends from several contributors. After fumbling the ball out of bounds on a fastbreak, Tre Gomillion scored a bucket in the paint on MU's next possession. He later tapped home a missed layup in transition to give the Tigers a 63-44 lead. Gomillion finished with eight points and three rebounds.
Both of MU's starting forwards set the tone in the paint. Brown continued to demonstrate why he is an SEC Player of the Year candidate, earning points for MU by putting up tough shots inside against Georgia’s bigs and leading the Tigers with nine rebounds.
Mohamed Diarra excelled on both ends in his second start of the season. Diarra had five points and two rebounds in the first half and added two more points in the second half.
"He was able to give us some length in the paint that made it tough for (Braelen) Bridges, who is a great post player," Gates said. "But also, (Diarra) was able to do some things defensively with his communication to balance us out."
Noah Carter also had a productive outing despite getting into foul trouble early. He forced a jump ball that gave possession back to the Tigers with just more than nine minutes left in the first half, and the forward finished with 12 points and four assists. Sean East II also contributed in the paint with five rebounds off the bench.
MU pulled away in the second half by forcing turnovers and creating opportunities for open shooters with quick passing from inside the paint out to the 3-point line. However, Georgia (16-13, 6-10) kept the game close in the opening half by matching MU’s energy inside. Gates said there is still more effort the Tigers can give in the paint.
"We didn't get to the foul line, which is atrocious," Gates said. "Five-for-9 from the free throw line, you cannot put yourself in those situations. And (Georgia) is one of the top teams in the conference and country at drawing fouls and getting to the line, and I thought we fouled too much and we were undisciplined in areas."
There is still clear room for growth in the paint for the Tigers. But MU's individual contributors and the team's ability to adjust to Georgia's aggressive defense helped pave the way for the Tigers' shooting barrage in the second half.
Missouri's top-to-bottom production has the Tigers on a fast track to pick up two more wins in its final two games. MU next faces LSU at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.