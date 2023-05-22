Providence basketball announced the hiring of former Missouri assistant coach Tim Fuller on Monday.
Fuller will be an assistant under former MU basketball standout Kim English, who was hired by the Friars on March 23.
Fuller was an assistant coach for the Tigers from 2011-15 before joining the Harris-Stowe athletic department as an advisor. He also served as MU’s interim head coach to start the 2013-14 season, when he led the Tigers to a 5-0 record.
