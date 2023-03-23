Providence English Basketball

Then-George Mason head coach and former Missouri guard Kim English argues a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Nov. 7 in Auburn, Ala. Providence has hired English to be its next basketball coach, quickly moving to fill the opening vacated after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown. Cooley resigned from Providence after 12 seasons.

 Julie Bennett/The Associated Press

Former Missouri men's basketball guard Kim English was named the coach of Providence on Thursday. 

English emerged as a target for the Friars job after the departure of Ed Cooley, who took the same position at Georgetown.

