Former Missouri men's basketball guard Kim English was named the coach of Providence on Thursday.
English emerged as a target for the Friars job after the departure of Ed Cooley, who took the same position at Georgetown.
English makes the jump to a Power Six school after two seasons as the coach of George Mason. He led the Patriots to a 34-29 record, including a 20-13 season in 2022-23. Under English, George Mason matched its program record of 11 wins in the Atlantic 10 Conference last season. The Patriots' campaign ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
Providence had a successful season under Cooley, finishing fifth in the Big East and reaching the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed before losing to Kentucky in the first round.
English earned third-team All-Big 12 honors twice during his time in Columbia and spent stints in the NBA G League, Italy, France and Venezuela as a pro. He was selected with the 44th-overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA draft.
He had roles on the sideline as an assistant at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee before his time with the Patriots.
