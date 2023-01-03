There is no other Southeastern Conference team Missouri has played more than Arkansas. Since 1950, the two teams have met 58 times, with the Razorbacks currently holding a 32-26 advantage.
In its second SEC game of the season, the No. 20 Tigers will look to pick up their third win all-time at Bud Walton Arena.
Former Tiger and two-time first-team All-Big 12 forward Kelly Thames, who is currently the boys basketball coach at Pattonville High School, played in the second-ever game of the 29-year-old arena.
On Monday, the Missourian spoke with Thames about playing in the arena, his time with the 1993-94 Missouri squad and this season's squad.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What was it like going into Bud Walton Arena? You were a freshman and it was your first road game in a brand new arena at the time?
I was playing and starting, so I heard a lot of stories from the older guys telling me about playing in Arkansas. I used to watch Mizzou when they played against Todd Day and everything back then, when I was in high school.
Everything is new as a freshman, and I'm just experiencing it and taking it all in, soaking it all in, and I knew it was gonna be a rowdy crowd. It definitely was.
Where does Bud Walton Arena rank among home-court advantages that you played in throughout your career?
Man, I would say it has to be at least (in) the top two, because you got to think about it. At Kansas' arena, it's a rival, but that's definitely the next hardest place to play.
The fans get into it, everybody wears their red and white, and they say their chant "Woo Pig Sooie," and you're gonna hear it the whole time. They'll let you know when you're not doing well, and they do their homework, too. They do their homework as far as the players and things like that and where you're from and how many points you average and things like that. So, it definitely has to be (in) the top two that I played in.
How would you describe playing in the Hearnes Center back in the 90s under Norm Stewart?
Basically, everybody was looking on to the court. It was basically down below, and everybody's on the court. So, it seemed like the fans are on the court.
It was just a good experience. It was loud. You see some of the videos; they had like a decibel meter on the side to see how loud the place was. And they usually get up to like 100, 105 when we were doing pretty well. So, it was pretty good.
Going back to the '93-'94 team, you guys lost that Arkansas game by a pretty good amount, but then you guys responded by losing just three more games. Was that kind of the game that set the tone for you guys that season?
That Arkansas game that was like a wake-up call. I remember that because the whole team was like, "Man, what is his practice gonna be like when we get back?" We looked nervous, but I think the turning point of the season was when we played Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game, and it went into triple overtime. I think that's when we came together, and after that Arkansas game, we started winning and put a couple of games on our belt. I mean, that (Illinois) game right there. I think it just took us to another level, and I think that was the turning point of the season.
You mentioned you were wondering what practice was going to be like. What was Norm Stewart like as a coach?
Hard-nosed. I remember he always told us when he was talking to us, one of the things he said is: "The day I stopped talking to you, that's when you need to worry." The reason for that is I'm trying to focus, I'm talking to you for a reason, and I believe in you. I'm putting all my energy in you, I'm coaching you up, but if I have to stop, if I don't talk to you anymore, I had to refocus and give somebody else a chance and put their energy in somebody else.
And to this day, when he said that, that was (really) true, and just to think about it, me coaching high school guys, he believed in you so much that you want a coach that talks to you and coaches you up. You never want to let your coach down, and that was one of the truest and realest things that I heard.
Have you passed what you have learned from him, his type of coaching style and what he told you, down to your players?
I talk to guys. You could ask a couple of my former players some of the stories about when I went through college. Just to let them know, for the ones that do play or have aspirations to play at the next level in college, just what it's gonna be like. That's basically why I got into coaching; basically sharing my experiences with student-athletes that have a dream (of) playing at the next level and hopefully give my expertise and just let them know what it's like and what they need to experience or what they need to look forward to when they go there.
Do you see any similarities between not only the '93-'94 team, but any of the past Missouri teams and this Missouri team today?
It just seems like all the guys, they play for one another. They get along well. They all cheer each other on; there's no egos. They don't care who scores. Everybody is just happy, and they're just trying to get a W.
I think that you can just see and sense that when they play and they showed it, so I think that's one of the things that I really recognize when they're playing.
When talking about chemistry playing together, at any level of basketball, how important is that, especially if you're trying to be the final team standing at whatever level you're playing at?
That's very important, because you're trying to build your resume up so when March comes around and hopefully you get a bid to the NCAA Tournament. And then when you get into the tournament, it's only six games to the championship. So, any game, if you're not playing your best, you can get knocked out.
It's real important where you have this resume and you build up games to get that trust in your teammates. And if something isn't going right in a game where you're down, you're not nervous. You always play hard and know what the outcome is. You're trying to fight to get that W.
What do you think of Dennis Gates and the job he's done with the program thus far?
He's done a great job. He's built his culture, and it's not just basketball, but just how he presents himself. He's real passionate about what he's doing and the message he's trying to send to the team. It just makes you feel like it's going to be a good result. It shows in the players that played for him. He brings a lot of excitement, and they're also doing well. He's doing a great job.
How good is it to see both Missouri and Arkansas have success after some rough stretches?
It's good, because it brings the fanbases together. We have a lot of excitement, and you've got a lot of great players out there and doing the best they can to get a W. It's very exciting, and being in this state, it's just good to see Mizzou becoming relevant again.
What do you think about the SEC this season?
The conference is good. There are a lot of great coaches who have good resumes and know how to recruit. You don't know exactly who's going to win the conference; everybody has a chance. So, every game is important, and that's what makes it good.
Looking at this Missouri roster, is there any player that excites you or reminds you of yourself back in your playing days?
These players today are so much more athletic than I was when we were playing. But while I was playing, I can say Aiden Shaw. His athleticism, his length, his defense, his energy, his ability to attack the rim hard ... I like his game. Kobe Brown is a good player, but like I said, as a freshman coming in, I could see myself like Aidan Shaw.