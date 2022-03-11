TAMPA, Fla. — All Bruce Pearl could do was laugh. It was just one of those days for Auburn.
Texas A&M appeared to hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired, and Pearl, through his frustration, just laughed as a timeout was called. The three was called back for a shot clock violation, and momentum shifted from there.
The Tigers never finished the comeback after trailing by as many as 20 points. The Aggies escaped with a 67-62 win to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals.
"I hope for Texas A&M and our conference that's enough to get them in the tournament," Pearl said. "They just beat one of the best teams in the country and beat us from start to finish."
Tyrece Radford had a game-high 19 points for the Aggies, while Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III scored 17 and 16, respectively. The rest of Texas A&M's team scored 15 points combined.
"Our heads are held high," Radford said. "No matter what the odds are, what the line is, whatever it is, we just know we have to come out there and fight. That's the only way you can win."
Wendell Green Jr. was the Tigers' main catalyst in their comeback effort. He scored back-to-back triples, including one from just in front of the logo, to get Auburn within five points. He missed his shot for a third 3-pointer in a row before fouling out and watching the comeback effort fall just short.
"It's hard to win in March," Green said. "Every team in the tournament is going to be good. ... Like Coach said before the game, you have to throw the first punch, so we just gotta be ready to play. This is for sure going to make us more hungry."
The win was a massive one for Texas A&M. The Aggies started SEC play 4-0 before dropping eight games in a row. Since then, they have played their way into NCAA Tournament contention. A&M is firmly on the tournament bubble, and a win over a previously No. 1ranked Auburn team may be enough to get the Aggies over the line.
"So much of what our program is based on, so much of how we work — it's intangible," A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "I don't really know how to explain all of that to you because it's not an easy answer."
Now for Auburn, the wait for Selection Sunday begins. The Tigers are unlikely to be a top seed with Friday's loss. Until they find out what seed they're assigned and where they'll go, Pearl will watch over the film and go over where his team needs to get better.
Those film sessions will likely be met with a few of those familiar frustrated laughs.
(15) ARKANSAS 79, LSU 67: Will Wade's frustrations were evident.
Less than 24 hours after beating Missouri, LSU failed to play to the same standard in the loss to Arkansas. Wade was charged with a technical foul in the first half after complaining about a refereeing decision. At the end of the game, an Arkansas dunk in the final moments led to Wade confronting Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.
Arkansas' win completed a season sweep over LSU.
"We can't let it bother us when they whip our ass three times," Wade said postgame. "I don't let that stuff bother me."
The Tigers failed to contain JD Notae and Au'Diese Toney, who scored 19 and 22 points, respectively.
Chris Lykes scored 18 points off the bench and was crucial down the stretch.
"Lykes' push at the end of the first half was really, really huge for us momentum wise," Musselman said.
Toney, the cousin of MU's Kobe Brown and Kaleb Brown, hit a 3 in the first half that forced Wade to burn one of his timeouts and extended the Razorbacks' lead. He finished off a move with an uncontested layup to effectively put the game out of LSU's reach in the second half.
"(Toney's) really been a thorn in our side," Wade said.
After scoring 11 points against MU the previous evening, former Missouri point guard Xavier Pinson scored four points and had three assists. He struggled against Arkansas' high-pressure defense and never got into a shooting rhythm. Pinson shot 1 of 6 from the field.
LSU players and coaches commented the night before about wanting another shot at Arkansas.
"We wanted to use it as our own motivation," Notae said. "They want to play us, so we're gonna bring it to them."
(9) TENNESSEE 72, MISSISSIPPI 59: In a season defined by close losses, Mississippi State coach Ben Howland couldn't help but feel disappointed after dropping another game to Tennessee.
The Bulldogs could have been an NCAA Tournament team had some close games gone their way, but now they wait for an NIT invitation. Howland confirmed that his team would participate if invited.
It was all Tennessee in Tampa.
The Volunteers had five players score 10 or more points, led by Josiah-Jordan James' 16 points.
"Just trusting my work and my teammates having trust in me, my coaches having faith in me," James said. "They give me the utmost confidence. Those guys and everybody in the locker room are always telling me to shoot."
Tennessee controlled the game throughout the evening. The Vols out-rebounded Mississippi State 33-29 and only trailed for 13 seconds.
(5) KENTUCKY 77, VANDERBILT 71: Vanderbilt had Kentucky on the ropes.
The 11th-seeded Commodores played their third game in as many nights and nearly came away with the upset. Kentucky coach John Calipari said he thought eventually the Wildcats would take advantage of Vanderbilt's fatigue, but that never happened.
The Commodores will now wait for their postseason plans. An NCAA Tournament bid is very unlikely, but coach Jerry Stackhouse said his team wants to continue playing and would likely accept an NIT invitation.
Kentucky largely won the game with its ball movement. The Wildcats had 21 assists to Vanderbilt's 11 and worked out of an intense full-court press as the game neared its end.
"Hats off to Vandy," Calipari said. "They played to the horn and that's amazing."
TyTy Washington's team-high 25 points spurred the Wildcats over the edge down the stretch.