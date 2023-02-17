The past week for the Southeastern Conference was a wild one. Only three teams (Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia) made it the past seven days without losing, with No. 1 Alabama and No. 10 Tennessee both suffering losses.
With less than three weeks until the SEC Tournament, Alabama and Texas A&M are the only two teams with double-digit league wins. Behind them, the race is close, as the next eight teams have anywhere between six and nine conference wins. With all 14 teams in action against each other Saturday, here's a ranking of each matchup.
No. 1: #10 Tennessee at Kentucky
The last time these teams met, Kentucky took down Tennessee 63-56 in Knoxville, Tennessee, for its only ranked win of the season Jan. 14.
The Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday after beating Mississippi State on the road. Rebounding off a loss to Missouri, the Volunteers recorded their own upset victory by taking down Alabama.
Kentucky is having an up-and-down season after ranking as high as No. 4 in the AP Poll, while the Vols are enjoying one of their best seasons in program history. Rupp Arena is always a tough environment to play in and Tennessee lost its previous two games on the road.
No. 2: Texas A&M at Missouri
Two teams with identical records are searching for their 20th win of the season. The Aggies are on a four-game winning streak and is are contention for the SEC title, only a year after finishing eighth in the conference and just missing the NCAA Tournament.
"It's one of the top teams in the country," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. "I think it's an understatement, they should be in the top 20. I've never seen a team that's in second place and not ranked. I'm confused at that, so I encourage us to look deeply at how good Texas A&M is and give them the proper respect."
In Mizzou Arena, Missouri has only suffered two losses during the 2022-23 season. Texas A&M is the second team that the Tigers will play twice.
"Playing that schedule where you get to play another team on your home court that you've played on the road you know there's some sense of responsibility," Gates said. "You have a responsibility to know the scouting report as players, you know exactly what you're gonna get, you know exactly who they are so there's no secrets from both programs."
The last time they met, the Aggies came away with an 18-point victory on Jan. 11.
No. 3: Auburn at Vanderbilt
Auburn picked up its most impressive victory of the season last week, defeating MU by 29 points. It heads on the road to face a Vanderbilt team that has caught fire as of late.
Following a 57-point loss to Alabama on Jan. 31, the Commodores are undefeated in February, which includes wins against Tennessee and Florida. Home court advantage will be key for the Commodores, as Auburn lost its previous three road games.
No. 4: Florida at Arkansas
KenPom and BPI suggest that these two teams are better than their current records and positionings indicate. Arkansas ranks 23rd in KenPom and 17th in BPI despite having a losing record in conference. Florida sits just two games above .500 but ranks 46th in KenPom and 39th in BPI.
The Razorbacks lost their previous two games to Mississippi State and Texas A&M after a 15-point victory at Kentucky.
Florida previously defeated Mississippi at home despite Colin Castleton being limited to just three points. That ended the Gators' big-man streak of four straight games with 20-plus points.
No. 5: South Carolina at LSU
One of the two teams at the bottom of the SEC will come away with a victory Saturday.
LSU is on a 13-game losing streak, while South Carolina has dropped 9 of 10. Nevertheless, this is a game featuring two talented players. LSU's K.J Williams ranks fourth in points per game in the SEC with 16.1. Freshman Gregory Jackson II ranks eighth in the conference with 15.2 points .
No. 6: Georgia at #1 Alabama
Georgia took down Kentucky last weekend and on Tuesday, Justice Hill delivered a tough layup with seven seconds to go against LSU to improve Georgia to 16-10. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they now go on the road to play Alabama. The last time the Crimson Tide took the court after a loss, they destroyed Vanderbilt at home by 57 points.
No. 7: Mississippi State at Mississippi
In the basketball edition of the Egg Bowl, Mississippi State's top 10 defense takes on a Mississippi team that struggles to generate any offense. The Bulldogs have won five of six after a rough January. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is searching for its first win since Jan. 17.