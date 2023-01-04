FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just one of Arkansas’ starters against Missouri was shorter than 6-foot-6.
The Razorbacks’ length has defined their season thus far and ultimately stifled the Tigers’ rebounding effort Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas figured out Missouri’s defense after a slow start and played intelligent transition basketball in the second half to hand the Tigers a 74-68 loss.
It was not smooth sailing for the No. 13 Razorbacks, though. At one point, the No. 20 Tigers opened up a 17-point lead in the first half, starting the game in a zone defense that prevented easy looks inside and did not allow Arkansas to easily isolate 1-on-1.
The Tigers also chose not to begin the game with their usual press, instead falling back into the half court. The defensive move forced the Razorbacks to play slow and plugged any holes they may have otherwise exploited in transition.
Arkansas does not rely on 3-pointers and missed its first four from long range.
However, the Razorbacks’ length helped them create second-chance opportunities and take an early lead in the rebounding battle.
Missouri’s defense was able to close some passing lanes early on, but Arkansas reopened them through Kamani Johnson. The Razorbacks began to assert themselves on the block, too, scoring 17 second-chance points and corralling 40 rebounds, almost double the Tigers’ 23 boards.
Offensively, the Tigers could not get an easy look inside against the Razorbacks’ man-to-man defense. Freshman Jordan Walsh quickly became a problem for Missouri on the glass with seven first-half rebounds, and at one point, he swatted a mid-range shot by Noah Carter.
When Missouri pressed, Arkansas was able to get out in transition and either get an open look inside or find its shooters for 3-point attempts. The Razorbacks ended the first half on an 8-0 run, quickly figuring out the Tigers’ zone and seizing momentum.
“I credit Arkansas’ end-of-half run that they made. I think that ignited them a little bit,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “But also, they played great defense to start the second half. They played unbelievable defense, and we’ve got to credit that.”
Arkansas was much quicker in transition in the second half, leading to easier looks in and around the paint. The Razorbacks were also able to find one of their better shooters — Joseph Pinion, who finished with 13 points and sank three 3s.
When Walsh ran into foul trouble, Makhi Mitchell took over the rebounding duties to set up Arkansas’ quick-strike offense. Mitchell finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
The Razorbacks continued to hit shots in the second half, beginning to take what Missouri gave them to hold onto a narrow lead. When Arkansas needed buckets, the players who coach Eric Musselman brought in to replace his Elite Eight side from last season delivered. Ricky Council IV was unrelenting, taking the ball inside and making tough mid-range shots. He scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half.
Black hit a key 3 to put the Razorbacks up 69-63, and despite the Tigers’ best efforts to trade buckets, they could not overcome Arkansas’ runs.
“We’ve got to do a better job not fouling,” Gates said. “They lived at the free-throw line in the second half, and we weren’t able to execute.”