One week into Southeastern Conference play, there are still many unknowns.
Preseason favorite No. 9 Tennessee already has a conference loss under its belt, while No. 13 Missouri has become a contender for a conference title.
While the Tigers (7-1, 1-1 SEC) lost 73-53 to the Volunteers last Wednesday, they responded with an 81-68 win over Arkansas on Saturday.
“It’s a very fragile state when you lose a game,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I don’t care what you’re ranked or who you are. You got to have some guys in that locker room that got some grit to them, some toughness to them.”
With the jury still out on whether or not Missouri is for real in the SEC, it looks toward Tuesday’s matchup with Mississippi State to continue building its resume.
The Bulldogs looked sharp in their conference opener with an 83-73 win at Georgia. However, Mississippi State’s recent game went down to the wire, with the Bulldogs losing to visiting Kentucky 78-73 in double overtime.
Mississippi State had its chances, leading by six with 9:04 left in regulation after Kentucky coach John Calipari was ejected. However, the Wildcats’ Dontaie Allen was too much for the Bulldogs to handle, scoring a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 from three.
“We were up nine after three free throws,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “Then we had three turnovers in a row that led to layups on the other end. We had 16 turnovers and that’s way too many. Six or seven of those turnovers led to easy baskets for Kentucky.”
The SEC schedule is fluid and fast-moving, giving Howland’s squad little time to dwell on what could’ve been. Now, they move on to the next challenge: Missouri.
“The whole key to it is to learn from it and not let it carry into the next game,” Howland said. “We’ve got another incredible opportunity against a very good Missouri team.”
The Bulldogs (6-4, 1-1 SEC) offer a solid challenge to the Tigers. While Mississippi State has only reached one NCAA Tournament under Howland, the Bulldogs have posted three straight seasons with 20 or more wins.
The Tigers have had their own struggles in Starkville long before Howland’s hiring in 2015. The Bulldogs have won five straight over Missouri at Humphrey Coliseum. The last victory for Missouri at Mississippi State was a 78-36 win on Feb. 13, 2013.
Despite the past struggles, Howland recognizes the progress Missouri has made. Howland stated last season that he was impressed with the group Missouri had, believing they had NCAA Tournament potential.
“You could just see they really played well the last half of the conference season a year ago,” Howland said. “You could just see that team growing, especially when (Xavier) Pinson had moved into the starting lineup.”
Looking at Tuesday’s matchup, the battle on the boards will be key for both teams. After losing the rebounding margin against Bradley and Tennessee, blocking out has become an emphasis for Martin’s squad lately.
“I think the last two games — Bradley and Tennessee — we didn’t do a great job blocking out,” Martin said. “We spend too much time on blocking out to allow teams to dominate on the glass.”
The Tigers answered the challenge, outrebounding an Arkansas team by 15 that had entered the game 10th nationally in the rebound margin.
Missouri faces another elite rebounding team in the Bulldogs. Mississippi State is ranked first among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.3%. The Bulldogs’ 14.5 offensive boards per game ranks 15th in the nation.
A big part of this is forward Tolu Smith. The 6-foot-10 sophomore averages 3.9 offensive rebounds per game, which is tied for 14th nationally.
While the Tigers like to leak out in transition from time to time after a missed shot, Missouri will need a team effort in securing rebounds. Along with Smith, Abdul Ado and Javian Davis-Fleming each average 2.3 offensive rebounds per game.
If Missouri can limit second-chance points, it should be in good shape. Mississippi State shoots 48.2% on 2-point field goal attempts, which ranks 13th out of 14 SEC teams. But while the Bulldogs aren’t effective inside the arc, they are deadly from behind it.
Mississippi State’s 37.9% 3-point shooting leads the SEC. While the Bulldogs shoot a high percentage from deep, they don’t chunk up an absurd amount of treys. Mississippi State averages 18 3-pointers a game, which ranks second-to-last in the conference.
If there’s any game where the Tigers need to catch fire from 3, it’s Tuesday’s matchup. With three players shooting over 40% with more than 30 3-pointers attempted this season, the Tigers will need to run the Bulldogs off the 3-point line and force 2-pointers.
Howland noted how difficult the dribble-drive is against the Tigers.
“I think they’re one of the better defensive teams in our league,” Howland said. “When you penetrate, everybody’s collapsing, forcing you to kick it back out.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs rely on their guard play. Iverson Molinar (18.4 points per game) and D.J. Stewart (18.3 points per game) are the two leading scorers for Mississippi State. The two contribute to most of the Bulldogs’ strong 3-point shooting, combining for 46.6% behind the arc.
The Tigers have multiple bodies they can throw at the high-scoring guards, such as Dru Smith and Javon Pickett. However, an X-factor for Mississippi State could be Tolu Smith.
Smith averaged 13.9 points per game on 58.6% shooting in nonconference play but has struggled in SEC play so far. In two games, Smith is averaging 7 points per game on 27.8% shooting.
Despite the recent struggles, Missouri needs to keep tabs on Smith as he’s the Bulldogs’ best rebounder and interior finisher.
“He just needs to slow down in the post,” Howland said. “He’s got to slow down and get settled and that comes with experience.”
Missouri faces Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Starkville. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.