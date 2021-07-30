In the wake of Thursday's NBA Draft, former Missouri standout Jeremiah Tilmon reportedly has signed a Summer League deal with the Orlando Magic.
Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com tweeted out the news after Tilmon went undrafted, as expected.
Jeremiah Tilmon from Missouri is signing a Summer League deal with the Orlando Magic, a league source told https://t.co/CWUTf0T3P2.— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 30, 2021
Fellow former Tiger Dru Smith also went undrafted but could sign a similar deal.