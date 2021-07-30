Tilmon's summer league deal

Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon drives for a layup against Texas A&M in January in College Station, Texas. Tilmon reportedly has signed a Summer League deal with the Orlando Magic.

 Sam Craft/The Associated Press

In the wake of Thursday's NBA Draft, former Missouri standout Jeremiah Tilmon reportedly has signed a Summer League deal with the Orlando Magic.

Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com tweeted out the news after Tilmon went undrafted, as expected.

Fellow former Tiger Dru Smith also went undrafted but could sign a similar deal.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you