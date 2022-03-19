Missouri men's basketball is preparing to hire Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates, pending approval from the Board of Curators, per reports from PowerMizzou and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The board must put out a 24-hour notice before a meeting, per state law. Approval from the board is reportedly the only thing from Gates' hiring becoming official.
Gates has reportedly became "the target" in Missouri's search for a coach, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported late Friday. Per the report, there is mutual interest between Gates and MU, though a deal is not complete and administrative steps still need to be taken.
Missouri announced coach Cuonzo Martin would not return March 11 after the Tigers finished 12-21 and lost to LSU in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
There was a flight scheduled to arrive at Columbia Regional Airport on Saturday morning from Cleveland, but it was delayed. The airplane scheduled to be used is owned by Miller's Inc., a photo lab in Pittsburg, Kansas, owned by prominent MU alumnus Richard Miller.
Miller was reportedly on the search advisory committee that brought new MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois to Columbia.
Gates has spent the past three seasons at Cleveland State, where he is 50-40 after taking over a program in need of a rebuild. After finishing his first season 11-21, the Vikings have gone 39-19 and won two Horizon League regular season titles and one conference tournament. He made one NCAA Tournament, falling in the Round of 64.
This season, Cleveland State finished 20-11 and bowed out of the first round of the NIT. The Vikings fell 72-68 to Xavier.
Prior to his time at Cleveland State, Gates was an assistant at Florida State for eight seasons under Leonard Hamilton. His work under Hamilton established himself as one of the country's top assistant coaches due to his recruiting ability and led him to Cleveland State.
Gates served as a skills development coach with the Los Angeles Clippers before having assistant coaching roles at Nevada, Northern Illinois, California and Marquette before joining Hamilton's staff.
He played at California and is from Chicago.
If Gates is to get the job, he will likely transition to a new set of assistant coaches. Dry Joyce, who played with LeBron James in high school, and Rob Summers have worked with Gates at Cleveland. He could bring his brother, Armon Gates, to Columbia as well.
Armon Gates is an assistant at Nebraska and has had stops at Florida, Northwestern, Loyola Chicago, TCU, Kent State and Western Kentucky.
Dennis Gates was reportedly a candidate for several jobs across the country. He was linked with the Florida job before the Gators hired former San Francisco coach Todd Golden, and had been linked with LSU, Georgia and South Carolina.
He is the latest name to be linked with the Missouri job. Golden was heavily linked before signing with Florida, while Murray State coach Matt McMahon has also been touted. Other names include former Louisville coach Chris Mack, Oregon coach Dana Altman and George Mason coach and former MU player Kim English.