Western Kentucky transfer center Jamarion Sharp is reportedly expected to commit to Missouri men's basketball, per basketball insider Adam Zagoria. Sharp, the tallest Division I men's basketball player at 7-foot-5, entered the portal April 29.
Sharp averaged 4.62 blocks per game this season, more than any other player. He had a total of 148 blocks — Missouri had 134 as a team.
Sharp was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. He also averaged 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.
Missouri, Memphis and Louisville are among the programs reportedly interested in Sharp.
Sharp played for new MU assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters for two years in junior college at John A. Logan before moving to Western Kentucky. Smithpeters coached at Logan for 10 years, going 241-73 and coaching several notable players, including Missouri commit Sean East and Los Angeles Clippers guard Jay Schubb.
Smithpeters was announced as one of coach Dennis Gates' assistants April 21. Sharp entered the portal eight days later.
Gates has built a team full of JUCO influence, with East and forward Mohamed Diarra both transferring from junior colleges and Tre Gomillion, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston each playing at that level prior to moving to Division I. Smithpeters and assistant coach Dickey Nutt both coached JUCOs before joining Gates' staff.
The Tigers have two scholarship spots available on their roster. The only players from last season's team who did not enter the transfer portal are Kaleb Brown, Kobe Brown and Ronnie DeGray III. Should Missouri land Sharp, the focus would likely shift toward finding a quality shooter for the final spot.